SATURDAY
»FOCAS, Christian Singles will meet at noon at the Bridgewater Baptist Church pavilion for a picnic, contact Donna at 574-268-7896.
SUNDAY
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, in-person service from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday school from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Breakfast fellowship from 9-9:30 a.m. Posted COVID guidelines followed.
»APOSTOLIC/PENTECOSTAL ROCK CHURCH, 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road, Harrisonburg, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Poling to speak. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m.
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, in-person services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children’s church offered during 11 a.m. service. Nursery care available all morning by paid staff. Livestream of 8:30 a.m. service available at asburydowntown.org.
»BELDOR MENNONITE CHURCH, 2512 Beldor Road, Elkton, in-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Åkerson to speak. All are welcome.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Please note change to regular worship times. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school classes for all ages at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 E. College St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. David McQuilkin to speak. Music provided by the choir. Service available in-person with COVID-19 guidelines and live stream on YouTube. For information, call 540-237-2120, email bridgewaterpresbychurch@gmail.com or visit bridgewaterpc.com.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., in-person worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services available online at bridgewaterumc.com/sermons. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Check-in at door. Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. 896-7218 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jake Kave to speak. Those attending are asked to wear a mask; social distancing guidelines will be followed.
»CHERRY GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville, worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. in-person in the sanctuary, drive-in, or online on Facebook Live or later in the day on our church website, cloverhillumc.org. Pastor Sarah Bailey to speak. All are welcome.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., worship at 10 a.m., in-person in the sanctuary or LIVE stream through the church’s YouTube channel daytonUMC-va. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»DONOVAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. Indoor worship services held in the church social hall during the summer months. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Warren St., worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. All are welcome. Masks required. 298-8348.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Masks required. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Nykamp to speak. All are welcome. Bible study live on Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m. facebook.com/FairviewEndlessCavernsCOB. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school will not be held. Practicing of all sanitation protocols, social distancing, and wearing masks required. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, in-person worship at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services available online at firstpreshbg.org/live. For more information, visit firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, indoor worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Yun Goo Kang, pastor, to speaker. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, indoor worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Doyle Payne, pastor, will speak.
»GRACE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 205 N. Fourth St., Shenandoah, worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Wayne Comer to speak. Children’s church during morning worship. Worship and Word at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome. For information, call Pastor Wayne Comer at 421-3354 or 540-209-2626.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m., with social distancing measures in place. Drive-up option available. Pastor Scott Harris will speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated worshipers. All are welcome. 833-5251.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 S. Dogwood Drive, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Robert Alley to speak. Masks are required. For information, call 434-8288.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»HEART OF MAN SPIRIT FIRE CHURCH & HEALING CENTER, 3711 Industrial Drive, Broadway, worship with children’s church at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Long to speak. Adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. Light breakfast refreshments at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. 540-214-7366 or heartofman2017@gmail.com.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, is currently meeting at Damascus Church of the Brethren, 20906 Criders Road, Criders, worship at 2 p.m. For information, contact Pastor Bob Silling at 540-383-5861.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., online worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Costella L. Forney, pastor, to speak. Services available live stream on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, outdoor worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. In the event of inclement weather, service will move indoors with masking for all strongly encouraged. 896-5001.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Road, Linville, 9 a.m. worship with music beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Rev. Patricia Meadows, pastor, to speak. Services drive-in style, FM radio connection 95.1, or watch us on Facebook. All are welcome.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. At 6:30 p.m., the church will host an outdoor singing at the Dream Come Ture Playground, 1050 Neff Ave. All are welcome. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com.
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, worship service available at 9 a.m. on the church Facebook page and online at massanuttenchurch.org.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, will hold worship outdoors at 11 a.m. The Rev. Barbara Krumm to speak. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and gather at the picnic shelter behind the church building. For information, contact Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»McGAHEYSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10106 McGaheysville Road, praise at 8:33 a.m.; regular worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ilgha Iluna, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome. 289-5445.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Eddie Steele to speak. Tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are also available on Facebook and Livestream. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»MOUNT OLIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton, worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer to speak. Children’s church provided. All are welcome.
»NEW LIFE CHURCH, 923 Natural Chimneys Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10 a.m. Mike Bowen to speak. All are welcome. Services streamed live on Facebook. 540-421-7988.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Linda Waggy to speak.
»PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH (REFORMED), 1441 Erickson Ave., will hold a special Spanish service at 3 p.m. All are welcome.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday morning internet service also available. Join us by video or by call-on. Get the link by contacting the office (896-4241).
»SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ashley Isernhagen, pastor, to speak. Masks and social distancing required.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 229 Main St., Dayton, (across from the post office), indoor worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Schulz to speak. All are welcome. For information, call 879-3338 or visit shepvalleylutheran.org.
»SKYLINE CHURCH, 1586 S. Main St., worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Eric Campbell to speak. Children’s ministry available for toddlers-fifth grade. Youth Group available for high school and middle school students. Services available live on Facebook. Men’s Group will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Group will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. SkylinechurchVA@gmail.com, skylinechurchva.com or give.egive-usa.com/app/giving/skylinechurch.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, 11 a.m. in-person worship. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. COVID restrictions have been lifted; however, masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Please note change of worship time. Sermons can be found on church web page, summitcob.org. 828-6262.
»THE SALVATION ARMY CHURCH, 185 Ashby Ave., in-person worship at 10 a.m. Service also available by Facebook livestreaming, facebook.com/TSAHarrisonburg. A breakfast fellowship meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Prayer line, 540-434-4854. Social Services available and food pantry open from 9-11:15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., will offer a streaming video of worship at 10 a.m. Check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, will hold a 125th anniversary service on Sept. 12 beginning with gathering music at 9:30 a.m., worship will follow at 9:45 a.m. Theme: “Proud of our Past and Prepared for our Future.” Former church pastor, Jerry Ruff, will portray Pastor C. E. Nair delivering his 50th anniversary sermon from 1946. Current pastor, Larry Aikens, will discuss Bethel’s vision for the future. Music will be provided by the choir and praise team. A catered meal will be served following the service. All are welcome. For information, email bethelchurchmayland@gmail.com.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, will hold a church picnic at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Fulks Run Ruritan Park, 15962 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish. Meats will be provided. Bounce House provided for the children. All are invited.
»CEDAR RUN CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 6362 Cedar Run Trail, Broadway, will observe its 125th anniversary of on Sept. 18 beginning with an open house and refreshments at 4:30 p.m. A program by Seldom Serious will follow at 6 p.m. On Sept. 19, worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. with guest speakers, former pastor Bill Zirk and Paul Roth. Music will be provided by Trista Pence. A carry-in lunch will follow worship.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, will hold a church bazaar from 7 a.m.-until Oct. 23. The church is seeking crafters, vendors and yard salers; $10 per space. To reserve a space, call 540-476-1997 before Oct. 1. This is a “Sew and Grow” Project.
»FOCAS, Christian Singles will meet Sept. 6 for its Monthly Fellowship Picnic, includes games at 4 p.m. followed by meal at 6 p.m. Bring your own food and chair. Contact Dottie at 234-8090.
»SONGS FOR THE VALLEY, will host Jason Gray at the Lake — An Evening of Story and Songs, an outdoor acoustic concert, from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 3591 Izaak Walton Drive (near Lake Shenandoah). Smiley’s Ice Cream will be on-site with purchases available. To reserve your seat, use this iTickets link, www.itickets.com/events.
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds weekly RCIA sessions 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, free and open to all to discover the “Biblical, historical and unbroken shepherding of God’s fallible people to the restoration of our original One-ness with the Triune God” through the actual, Real Presence of the Person of Jesus — God the Son — in the Sacramental Life of the 2,000 years of the Catholic church. In-person and online. Call 540--4341 or lprieto@bsccva.com to be put in touch with team leaders, Eric Pisk or Donna Lou Shickel.
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Mondays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to COVID-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings on Mondays from 12-1 p.m. (email hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com for meeting access).
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Wednesdays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. The group, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., meets from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays (enter from the back of the church via the handicapped ramp). For more information, contact hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, is currently seeking a pianist to join the church’s music ministry. Paid position. Interested persons should contact Pastor Sarah at 540-209-7409 or sarahbailey@vaumc.org.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month. Pantry is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, hosts a senior citizens’ covered dish meal at noon second Wednesdays. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. All seniors welcome. 434-8907.
»MERETA’S CLOTHES, First United Methodist Church of Broadway, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, offers high quality clothing and accessories for men, women and children. All merchandise is half price through August. Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 896-7168.
»TUESDAY NIGHT AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, will meet electronically from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to COVID-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings. For online meeting information, contact TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
