SATURDAY
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, will hold evening vespers at 6 p.m. 896-5001.
SUNDAY
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, worship at 9:45 a.m. Jerry Shifflett to speak. Liturgical color is green. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school will not be held. COVID-19 guidelines to be observed. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school for grades fourth and up at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., will hold a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. in the Broadway High School parking lot. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Those attending should tune their radios to FM 88.5. 271-1529 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, drive-in worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Kyle Bomar to give sermon. All are welcome. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines followed; those attending should email debbyjarrett@gmail.com prior to service. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, outdoor/drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. Those attending will need to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. All are welcome. Bible study and Kids Club normally held on Wednesday are suspended until further notice. 833-5251.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. “Earth-centered Spirituality & Social Justice,” Dan Spitzner, speaker. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, online worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. 896-5001.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Gordon Meriwether to speak. Masks required for indoor worship, tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, indoor worship at 11 a.m. Face mask required. Services are also available on Facebook and Livestream at 11 a.m. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Please note change in service time. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jerry Ruff to speak. Liturgical color is green.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Please check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., will hold vacation Bible school, outdoor family fun, from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-7. Learn about Jesus and His love. Social distancing observed; no contact games. Supper provided. To register, visit BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, will hold a yard sale beginning at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at 402 N. Stuart Ave., Elkton. For information, visit evangelicalumc.org or call 298-1767.
