SATURDAY
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., Mass in English at 5 p.m. 434-4341 or bsccva.com.
»EMMANUEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, will hold an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Tenderloin take-out meal available after 10 a.m. For information, call Linda at 540-280-9728.
»FULL GOSPEL LIGHTHOUSE TABERNACLE, 18132 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, will hold services at 7 p.m. Wayne Lawson from Lima, Ohio, to speak. For information, call Pastor Ron Spencer at 540-421-1536.
»HARRISONBURG SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 609 W. Market St., worship at 11 a.m.; Sabbath service at 10 a.m.
»HOLY INFANT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 101 W. Marshall Ave., Elkton, Mass at 5 p.m. 298-1341 or holyinfant-elkton.org.
»HOLY MYRRHBEARERS ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 2870 S. Main St., Suite D, vesper service at 5:30 p.m. conducted by Father Gabriel Weller. valleyorthodox.org.
»NEW MARKET SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 62 W. Lee Highway, worship at 11 a.m.; study time at 9:30 a.m. 540-209-2639 or 540-740-8550.
»OTTERBEIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 176 W. Market St., will host Saturday Night Alive at 5:30 p.m. Fellowship meal follows. 434-7747.
»SAINTS JOACHIM & ANNA ORTHODOX CHURCH, 6024 Main St., Mount Jackson, holds Saturday night vespers at 6:30 p.m. Visitors welcome. 703-945-5077.
»TRUTH, LIGHT AND LIFE MISSIONS, 7013 Mountain Grove Road, Penn Laird, Saturday Sabbath praise and teaching at 9:30 a.m. The church also holds Wednesday prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Mahlon Reihl, pastor. 383-3614 or tllmi.org.
SUNDAY
»ACTS 11:15 WORSHIP, an alternative church, holds worship at 11:15 a.m. at Sipe Center Theatre, 100 N. Main St., Bridgewater. Time of fellowship held before and following service. Dress is casual. All are welcome. For information, visit acts11fifteen.com.
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Ave., worship at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship, breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by Bible school at 9:30 a.m. 421-8111 or acornchristianchurch.org.
»ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH, Runions Creek Road, Fulks Run, worship at 11 a.m. 896-6666.
»ANTIOCH UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4107 Fort Lynne Road, worship at 9 a.m. Ministers, Chip Leatherman and Linda Waggy. All are welcome.
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main St., worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. 434-2836 or asburydowntown.org.
»BATTLE CREEK PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 212 Battle Creek Road, Stanley, worship at 11 a.m. with children’s church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship at 6 p.m. Listen to service at 8:30 a.m. on WRAA radio, 1330 AM, Luray. The church also holds Thursday worship at 7 p.m. For information, call Pastor Johnny Clements at 540-271-4935.
»BEAR LITHIA SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH, 2145 N. Eastside Highway, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. Prayer meeting and Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Senior Pastor Don Leatherman, Associate Pastor Mark Leatherman. All are welcome. For information, call 298-4715 or 298-1841.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. with Elaine McGann, interim pastor. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BELDOR MENNONITE CHURCH, 2512 Beldor Road, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Åkerson to speak. Bible study at 10 a.m. At 6 p.m., the church will host an evening of bluegrass gospel music featuring Raymond Stepp & Mountain Melody. A light snack will follow. All are welcome.
»BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, contemporary worship at 8:30 a.m., traditional at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 234-8880 or mybethanyumc.org.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, First Sunday in Lent, worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is purple. Music provided. Children’s church provided first and third Sundays. Bible study for all ages at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.
»BETHEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2451 Bethel Church Road, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dan Bassett. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, family worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the church will hold a Lenten soup lunch and Lenten presentation. All are welcome. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., Masses in English at 8 and 10 a.m.; Spanish at 1 p.m. 434-4341 or bsccva.com.
»BLUE RIDGE INDEPENDENT CHURCH, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Prayer meeting at 9:30 a.m., followed by Sunday school at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays, the church holds youth group at 7 p.m., Bible study at 7 p.m. and prayer group at 7:45 p.m. Dr. David Wade, senior pastor; Robert Warren, assistant pastor. All are welcome. 298-9426.
»BREAKING CHAINS MINISTRY, 149 E. Washington St., worship at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pastor Faron Tyree to speak. Services also held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. 421-7275.
»BRIDGEWATER BAPTIST CHURCH, 5568 John Wayland Highway, worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Austin. Nursery provided. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 828-2456.
»BRIDGEWATER CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 420 College View Drive, worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Child care provided. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 E. College St., worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Kerry Foster will begin a Lenten sermon series. Music provided by the chancel choir. Sunday school at 9 a.m., classes for all ages. Nursery provided. 828-2442 or Bridgewaterpc.com.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pastor Stephen Creech to speak. Nursery provided. Sunday school at 9:50 a.m. 828-0890.
»BRIERY BRANCH CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Pastor Randy Cosner to speak. Children’s church at 10:45 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. for all ages. For a ride, call 435-2379. 271-1529 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., worship with Holy Communion at 11 a.m. Guest speaker, the Rev. Nancy Mehan Yao. The Rev. Jacob (Jake) Kave, pastor. All are welcome. 896-3903.
»CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, New Market Road, Timberville, worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Evening worship at 6 p.m. Pastor Ernest Halterman to speak.
»CEDAR GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, corner of Buffalo and Smithland roads, worship at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
»CEDAR RUN CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 6362 Cedar Run Trail, Broadway, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ken Fox to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»CENTRAL CHURCH OF CHRIST, 822 Country Club Road, worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jerry O’Hara, minister. Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. Bible classes for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesday. All are welcome. 434-9770 or churchchrist822.com.
»CHERRY GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville, worship at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Debra Cline. 540-470-8744.
»CHRIST FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, meets at Plains Community Center, Timberville, worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Don Guthrie and children’s church. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. 578-4299.
»CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, meets at 482 S. Main St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. christ-presbyterian.org.
»CHURCH OF THE HOLY THEOTOKOS, (Old Rite/Believer Russian Orthodox Church), 61 S. Foxhall Lane, Weyers Cave. Sunday divine liturgy at 10 a.m. and Sunday vesper service at 6:30 p.m. Feast day schedule at holytheotokoschurch.org. Support ministry for veterans offered by Father Zacchariah, veteran/priest. 234-8767.
»CHURCH OF THE LAMB, meets at Redeemer Classical School, 1688 Indian Trail Road, Keezletown, worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Kevin Whitfield to speak. Children’s ministry provided for ages 3-9; nursery for ages 0-3. 540-713-8770 or churchofthelamb.org.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Sarah Bailey to speak. Music provided. Children’s church and nursery provided. Sunday school at 9:30 p.m. All are welcome. 879-9364.
»COMPASS CHURCH, meets at Turner Ashby High School, 800 N. Main St., Bridgewater, worship at 9:45 a.m. compasschurchva.org.
»COOKS CREEK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4222 Mount Clinton Pike, worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Seth Normington, pastor, to speak. Nursery provided. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 867-5117.
»CORNERSTONE CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 265 W. Springbrook Road, worship at 9:30 a.m. Children’s church and nursery provided. Prayer at 7 p.m. Mondays. 901-2569 or cstonebroadwayoffice@gmail.com.
»CORNERSTONE CHURCH OF HARRISONBURG, 197 Cornerstone Lane, worship at 9:30 a.m. All are invited.
»COVENANT PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 220 ShenElk Plaza, Elkton, worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Travis Hensley to speak. Sunday school will follow worship. Evening services at 6 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome.
»COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 546 W. Mosby Road, will hold an English service at 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. A Spanish service will be held at 11:15 a.m. 433-3051.
»COVENANT REFORMED CHURCH, meets at Good Shepherd Day Care, 991 Chicago Ave., worship at 9:30 a.m. with weekly Holy Communion. Catechism follows. For questions on Bible studies, call 540-746-1458.
»DAYSPRING CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 235 S. Main St., Mount Crawford, worship service at 11 a.m. Pastor Doug Wade to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 568-1817.
»DAYTON CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 202 Main St., worship at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Kevin Daggett. Child care provided. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 879-9771 or daytoncob@verizon.net.
»DAYTON MENNONITE CHURCH, 4887 John Wayland Highway, Dayton, worship at 10:15 a.m. Galen Burkholder with Global Disciples PA, to speak. All are welcome. 879-9655 or daytonmennonite.org.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. Music provided by the choir. Children’s church offered during worship. Sunday school for all ages at 11:15 a.m. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, meets at 56 S. Carlton St., next to Arby’s, worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott to speak. Bible study Wednesdays at 7 p.m. 433-2386 or 820-7442.
»DIVINE UNITY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1680 Country Club Road, Sunday services at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. 433-3822, ducchurch.org or info@ducchuch.org.
»DONOVAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Debra Cline. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540-470-8744 or donovanumc.org.
»EAST POINT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3209 East Point Road, Elkton, worship at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Kam Stabler to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 298-9509.
»EASTSIDE CHURCH, 470 Linda Lane, worship at 10 a.m. with pastors Peter Eberly and Matt Schwartz. eastsideharrisonburg.org.
»EDOM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5290 Jesse Bennett Way, Linville, worship at 9:45 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows. Sunday school at 11 a.m. 833-2800.
»ELKTON CHURCH OF GOD, 102 W. E St., Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Sam Sponaugle to speak. Children’s worship provided. Music by the praise and worship team. All are welcome. 289-3022.
»ELKTON FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 794 Sixth St., Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. elktonfwbchurch@gmail.com.
»ELKTON PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 16704 E. Summit Ave., Elkton, worship at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Eddie Byers to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study/prayer meeting at 7 p.m. All are welcome. 298-2121.
»ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Warren St., holds contemporary worship at 8:35 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. 298-8348.
»EMMANUEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Tim Ball to speak. Children’s church and nursery provided. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are invited. 540-350-2270.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 660 S. Main St., Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Barbara Harrison Seward, priest-in-charge, to speak. At 5 p.m., the church will host a Choral Evensong, celebrating The Feast of John and Charles Wesley, priests, 1791, 1788. Guest choir will be the Asbury and Otterbein United Methodist Youth Choir, Bill Polhill, director. All are welcome. 434-2357 or emmanuelharrisonburg.org.
»EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF ELKTON, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Adam Snow to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. For information, call 298-2190 or visit epcelkton.org.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Pastor Kyle Bomar to give sermon. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Nursery provided. All are welcome. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
»FAIRVIEW (MOUNT CLINTON) CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 3716 Snapps Creek Road, worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Hall. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»FAITH ALIVE FELLOWSHIP, ShenElk Plaza, 800 Shenandoah Ave., Elkton, worship at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome. 298-8030.
»FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1660 S. Main St., Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with lead pastor, Pastor Blake Wood. AWANA from 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays. 432-9911 or FCCharrisonburg.com.
»FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE VALLEY, 444 New Market Road, Timberville, worship at 8 a.m. with Holy Eucharist and Vicar Dave Moore. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 432-1488 or faithlutheranofthevalley.org.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344 or Dave at 830-1703.
»FELLOWSHIP UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 696 Fellowship Road, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 am. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF ELKTON, 20913 Blue and Gold Drive, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Rob Worthington, pastor, to speak. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. 298-1424 or fbcelktonva316@gmail.com.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH ON COURT SQUARE, 17 Court Square, praise worship at 9 a.m., traditional worship at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jon Heeringa to speak. Sunday school for all ages at 10:15 a.m. Child care provided. All are welcome. 434-6551 or firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13092 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dan Purdom to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. 896-7168.
»FREEDOM FELLOWSHIP, 162 Main St., Broadway, worship at 10 a.m. with children’s church. Pastor Sam Wenger to speak. samgwenger@gmail.com or freedomfellowshipva.org.
»FREELANDIA BIBLE CHURCH, 130 E. Springbrook Road, Broadway, worship at 11 a.m. Children’s church provided. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Delmar Shoemaker. 896-1339.
»FRESH ANOINTING PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 181 E. Lee Highway, New Market, worship at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
»FRESH START CHURCH, 31-D E. Market St., worship at 10:30 a.m.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, worship at 9:30 a.m. with interim pastor, Doyle Payne. 434-1152.
»GARBERS CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 1275 Garbers Church Road, worship at 10 a.m. with interim pastor, Ken Dolan. Sunday school at 11 a.m.
»GOSPEL OF GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, holds services at 3 p.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, 1552 S. High St. Pastor Dmitry Bondaruk to speak. Nursery provided. ggccva.org.
»GRACE & TRUTH REFORMED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, meets at Good Shepherd School, 320 Neff Ave., worship at 11 a.m. Ryan Bever, pastor. Adult and children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. GraceAndTruthRPC.org.
»GRACE AND TRUTH MINISTRIES, 101 Dogwood Drive, Grottoes, morning services begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call 421-0909.
»GRACE COVENANT CHURCH, 3337 Emmaus Road, worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Grace en Espanol also meets at 11 a.m. in Room 201). Children’s ministry and nurseries provided. 433-9244 or gcch.org.
»GRACE EAST, which meets in the Spotswood High School auditorium, 368 Blazer Drive, Penn Laird, holds worship at 10 a.m. Children’s ministry and nurseries provided. For information, call 433-9244 or visit gcch.org/graceeast.
»GRACE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 205 N. Fourth St., Shenandoah, worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Wayne Comer to speak. Children’s church during morning worship. The church also holds Worship and Word 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Pastor Wayne Comer at 289-9171 or 421-3354.
»GRACE MEMORIAL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 7120 Ore Bank Road, Port Republic, worship with Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. A Wednesday service with Holy Eucharist is held at 10 a.m. followed by Bible study. gracememorialchurch.info.
»GRACE MENNONITE FELLOWSHIP, 209 Lacey Spring Road, Rockingham, worship at 10 a.m. Brad Kolb, lead pastor. gracemennonite@comcast.net.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. All are welcome. 833-5251.
»GROTTOES CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 98 Augusta Ave., Grottoes, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Timothy Munson to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
»GROTTOES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 300 Fourth St., worship at 10 a.m., the Rev. Brian Posey to speak. Sunday school at 9 a.m. 249-4239.
»HARRISONBURG BAPTIST CHURCH, 501 S. Main St., community worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit hbcalive.org.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD (HFA), 1310 Garbers Church Road, morning worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Evening worship and No Limitz Youth will be held at 6 p.m. The MIX Young Adults at 7:45 p.m. All are welcome. Call 433-8687 or HFAchurch.org.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 S. Dogwood Drive, worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Beth Jarrett. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Weekly programs available for children and youth. 434-8288.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 1871 Boyers Road, morning services at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. (Espanõl). abeaconofhope.org.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Religious Exploration every Sunday; Conscious Living Adults religious education held second and third Sundays at 9 a.m., with guest speakers and DVD showings. 867-0073, huuweb.org or uua.org.
»HE IS FOR US MINISTRIES, 508 W. Main St., Luray, worship at 11 a.m., with Pastor Archie Webster. Sunday prayer at 10:15 a.m. The church also holds First Wednesday of the month prayer, Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 896-7175.
»HEART OF MAN SPIRIT FIRE CHURCH & HEALING CENTER, 3711 Industrial Drive, Broadway, worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Wayne Long to speak. Children’s Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 540-214-7366 or heartofman2017@reagan.com.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, 21094 Dovesville Road, Bergton, worship at 2 p.m. Pastor Bob Silling to speak. 540-852-9383 or sillingbob@juno.com.
»HOLY INFANT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 101 W. Marshall Ave., Elkton, holds Mass at 11 a.m. 298-1341 or holyinfant-elkton.org.
»HOLY MYRRHBEARERS ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 2870 S. Main St., Suite D, service at 10 a.m. with Father Gabriel Weller. valleyorthodox.org.
»HOME CHURCH, meets at the American Legion Post No. 27, 3021 John Wayland Highway, Dayton, holds worship at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor George Williams. Children’s classes and nursery provided. Sunday school at 10 a.m. The church holds Wednesday prayer and Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
»IMMANUEL MENNONITE CHURCH, 400 Kelley St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 432-0711.
»INDEPENDENT COMMUNITY CHURCH, 11587 Turleytown Road, Linville, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Costella L. Forney to speak. All are welcome.
»JOURNEY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP, meets at 2429 John Wayland Highway, Dayton, worship at 10 a.m. Church led by Pastor Luke Weaver. Potluck follows. jcfva.blogspot.com.
»LIFE IN THE WORD CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST INC., meets at the New Song Fellowship Church building, 3156 N. Valley Pike. Anointed service at 4 p.m. Sundays, and prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Services broadcast at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays on WAZT. 540-837-2429.
»LINDALE MENNONITE CHURCH, 6255 Jesse Bennett Way, Linville, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Owen Burkholder to speak.
»LINVILLE CONGREGATIONAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4982 Kratzer Road, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 433-4805.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, First Sunday in Lent, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. Music provided by Sarah Leininger on the clarinet and the adult choir. Children’s church second and fourth Sundays. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 896-5001.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Road, Linville, worship at 9 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows, pastor, to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 833-2800.
»McGAHEYSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10106 McGaheysville Road, contemporary service at 8:33 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by traditional service with the Rev. Kotosha Griffin at 11 a.m. 289-5445.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. A children’s service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Finger foods and fellowship will follow the service. All are welcome. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com.
»MANOR MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9320 N. Congress St., New Market, contemporary service at 8:30 a.m.; traditional service at 11 a.m. Pastor Bass Mitchell to speak. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, worship at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Barbara Krumm. Sunday school at 10 a.m. For information, contact the Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school at 9 a.m. John Leggett, pastor; Ann Pettit, associate pastor. 434-6194, massanuttenchurch.org or on Facebook.
»MAURERTOWN BRETHREN CHURCH, 24916 Old Valley Pike, Maurertown, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»MELROSE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 20 Trinity Church Road, worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Guy Hudson. Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
»MERCY SEAT CHURCH — ELKTON, 200 Tanyard Bridge Road, Elkton, worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Wayne Taylor, pastor. 298-1470.
»MILL CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic, worship at 10 a.m., Pastor Glenn Bollinger to speak. Sunday school at 11 a.m. Nursery provided. Fellowship and Bible studies at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome. 289-5019 or millcreekcob.org.
»MONTEZUMA CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. David R. Miller to speak. Music by the adult choir. Sunday school at 10:40 a.m. 879-2246.
»MORNING STAR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 282 Morning Star Road, Mount Jackson, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school to follow worship. First Sunday fellowship meal. 540-856-3279 or morningstarlutheran.org.
»MOSCOW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 866 Nash Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Darren Howdyshell. Children’s church provided. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. moscowcob.com.
»MOSSY CREEK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. James Smith to speak. Church school at 9:30 a.m.
»MOUNT BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Marty Doss, pastor.
»MOUNT CARMEL UNITED BRETHREN IN CHRIST CHURCH, 11466 Brocks Gap Road, Fulks Run, worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Budde. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»MOUNT CARMEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 13375 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, worship at 10:30 a.m. 896-7653.
»MOUNT CLIFTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 31 Mount Clifton Church Lane, Mount Jackson, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Lisa Coffelt to speak.
»MOUNT CLINTON MENNONITE CHURCH, 6954 Mount Clinton Pike, worship at 10:30 a.m. Nathan Carr to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»MOUNT CLINTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1595 Muddy Creek Road, worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Kevin Poeckert to speak. Children’s church for ages four and older. Nursery care provided. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. for children and adults. All are welcome. 867-9551.
»MOUNT CRAWFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 360 N. Main St., worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Bertrand Griffin II to speak. Music provided. Children’s church provided. Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. 433-9597 or 678-463-9334 (cell).
»MOUNT HOREB PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4517 Rockfish Road, Grottoes, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 249-5141 or mount.horeb.pcusa.cc.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, worship at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Isaac Harper to speak. All are welcome. mthorebumcva.org.
»MOUNT JACKSON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 141 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Darwin Edwards to speak. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 540-477-2128 or mtjacksonumc.com.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship at 11 a.m. All are welcome. mtolivebrethren.org.
»MOUNT OLIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton, worship at 9:30 a.m. with speaker Stacy Meyerhoeffer. Children’s church and Sunday school provided. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVET CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 17723 North Mountain Road, Broadway, worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 11 a.m. Children’s church second and fifth Sundays.
»MOUNT OLIVET CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 38 Mount Olivet Church Road (across from Massanutten Resort Drive), Elkton, worship and children’s church at 11 a.m. Bible study Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Wayne Wright. 574-0670.
»MOUNT OLIVET UNITED BRETHREN IN CHRIST CHURCH, 862 Freemason Run Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor John Christophel. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday gospel sing at 6:30 p.m. Find us on Facebook at Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church.
»MOUNT PLEASANT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, worship at 9:45 a.m. with Pastor Dan King. Sunday school at 11 a.m.
»MOUNT SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, 5197 Bryant Hollow Road, Elkton, morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
»MOUNT SOLON PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 977 North River Road, worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Rev. Charles David Clinedinst to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 540-350-2600.
»MOUNT TABOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8335 N. Valley Pike, Lacey Spring, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin McMullen to speak. Music provided by the choir. Nursery provided. All are welcome. 540-324-8788 or mttaborchurchva@gmail.com.
»MOUNT ZION CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 10589 Mount Zion Road, Linville, worship at 9:45 a.m. with Pastor Jon Prater. Sunday school at 11 a.m.
»MOUNT ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1600 Ridge Road, New Market, morning worship at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»MOUNT ZION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2885 Bloomer Springs Road, McGaheysville, worship at 10 a.m.
»MOUNT ZION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1386 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Solon, worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Al Tuten. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
»MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak, includes children’s church. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»MOUNTAIN VALLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mary Lock to speak. 896-3424.
»MOUNTAIN VIEW FELLOWSHIP CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 8601 McGaheysville Road, McGaheysville, worship at 9:45 a.m. Sunday school at 11 a.m. Wayne Pence, pastor.
»MUHLENBERG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, worship and Holy Communion at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday worship at noon. 434-3496.
»NAKED CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH, 757 Jollett Road, Elkton, worship at 11:15 a.m. For information, call Pastor Bob Silling at 540-383-5861.
»NEW COVENANT COMMUNITY CHURCH, 78 Somerset Drive, Weyers Cave, worship at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jim Logan. Sunday school at 9 a.m. 234-9641.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
»NEW SONG ANABAPTIST FELLOWSHIP, meets at MennoMedia, 1251 Virginia Ave., worship at 10 a.m.
»NEW VISION MINISTRIES, 52 Chapel Hill Lane, Weyers Cave, worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ronnie Myers to speak.
»NORTH RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH, 99 Mount Crawford Ave., Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Isaac Diggs to speak. 438-1825.
»OTTERBEIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 176 W. Market St., worship at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Adam Blagg. Music by the adult choir. Nursery provided. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Dial-A-Prayer or request prayer at 434-7745. otterbeinharrisonburg.org.
»PARK VIEW MENNONITE CHURCH, 1600 College Ave., worship at approximately 9:25 a.m., with gathering hymn. Nursery provided for infants to 3 years. Service broadcast on WEMC 91.7 FM and online at wemcradio.org. Sunday school classes for all ages at 11 a.m., following the coffee break. All are welcome. For information, call 434-1604 or visit pvmchurch.org.
»PARNASSUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 42 Clark Lane, Churchville, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Vicki Barb, pastor, to speak. Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. All are welcome. 540-350-2641 or parnassuschurch.com.
»PEAKE PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 8103 War Branch Road, Fulks Run, worship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Laney Knight, pastor, to speak.
»PEOPLES BAPTIST CHURCH, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Richard Forsythe. Sunday school for all ages at 11 a.m. Worship, Teen Time and Kings Kids at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 434-6554.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), First Sunday in Lent, worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is purple. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»PORT REPUBLIC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8525 Water St., worship at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Joyner. Includes nursery and children’s church. Sunday school for ages K-adult at 11 a.m. 249-4111.
»PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH (REFORMED), 1441 Erickson Ave., worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Young Adults Bible study at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Pastor Andy Rice.
»QUAKERS/VALLEY FRIENDS MEETING OF THE RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS, 363 High St., Dayton, worship at 10 a.m. For information, call Doris Martin, clerk, at 540-350-2765 or valleyfriends.org.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Rader Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Angela L. Dunn to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. 896-4241 or timbervilleparish.org.
»REDEEMING LOVE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, U.S. 340N, Shenandoah, worship at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Pastors Leroy and Iris Hulvey. The church will host a youth rally at 3 p.m. Theme: “Tackling the Problems of Youth”. Guest speakers include Ashley Shifflett from Good News Ministries in Staunton; Coach Chris Dodson from Spotswood High School, and Joel Bonvicini, youth pastor at Dynamic Life Church in Front Royal. Youth from other churches will participate in music and drama. All ages welcome. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Pizza party will conclude the rally. 540-652-8156.
»RIVER OAKS CHURCH, 4061 Quarles Court, worship at 10:30 a.m. Kevin Strite, senior pastor. 801-0085 or riveroaksva.org.
»RIVERSIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Brocks Gap Road, Fulks Run, worship at 9 a.m. Nursery provided. Sunday school at 10:15 a.m.
»ROCKINGHAM FRIENDS (QUAKER) MEETING, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays in Room 204, Eastern Mennonite Seminary Building, EMU. For information, call 540-867-5788 or email tufiyaat@aol.com.
»SAINT JACOB’S-SPADERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3555 Spaders Church Road (at Pleasant Valley Road), Mount Crawford, traditional worship with Holy Communion at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 540-607-2066 or spaderslutheran.org.
»SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, Pleasant Valley, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Carrie Talbott to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»SAINT JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHAPEL, 17471 North Mountain Road, Timberville, holds worship at 9:30 a.m. second, third and fourth Sundays. 820-6120 or 560-1161.
»SAINT LUKE’S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST “COUNTY LINE”, 107 Short Lane, Timberville, traditional worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Marilyn Smith Heishman, pastor.
»SAINT MARK’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF AMERICA, 3305 Senedo Road, Quicksburg, worship at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion on second and fourth Sundays. All are welcome.
»SAINT MARTIN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2235 River Road, New Market, worship at 11 a.m.; Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»SAINT MARY ORTHODOX TEWAHEDO CHURCH, 2870 S. Main St., Suite C, Sunday liturgy from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. with Father Behata Workneh. Services spoken in Ge’ez. Saturday children’s school from 5-6 p.m. 478-3522.
»SAINT PAUL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA, 1338 George Waltons Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10 a.m. Pastor John Staubus to speak. All are welcome.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, worship service at 9 a.m. Pastor Angela L. Dunn to speak. Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. timbervilleparish.org.
»SAINT PETER’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton, worship at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»SAINT STEPHEN AND THE GOOD SHEPHERD EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 7078 Rocky Bar Road, Elkton, Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m.
»SAINT STEPHEN’S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 358 S. Main St., worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Steve Giddens officating. 434-6290 or saintstephensucc.com.
»SAINTS JOACHIM & ANNA ORTHODOX CHURCH, 6024 Main St., Mount Jackson, Sunday and Holy Day Liturgy at 10 a.m. Visitors welcome. 703-945-5077.
»SANGERVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2488 North River Road, Bridgewater, worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Gary Monroe to speak. Sunday school at 10:45 a.m.
»SHENANDOAH ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, corner of Maryland Avenue and Eighth Street, worship at 10 a.m., includes children’s church. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Evening service at 6:30 p.m. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday. 298-0257 or 652-6480.
»SHENANDOAH VALLEY WORD OF FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER, 3251 S. Main St., worship at 10 a.m. 434-6147.
»SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 229 Main St., Dayton, First Sunday in Lent, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Schulz to speak. Liturgical color is purple. 879-3338 or shepvalleylutheran.org.
»SOLID ROCK BAPTIST CHURCH, meets at Plains Elementary School, 225 American Legion Drive, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stanley Cline. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. summitcob.org.
»SUNRISE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 1496 S. Main St., worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 11 a.m. 434-1773 or sunrisecob.org.
»SUNSET DRIVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 127 S. Sunset Drive, Broadway, worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tom Murphy to speak. Sunday school at 9 a.m.
»THE CHURCH OF THE INCARNATION, 292 N. Liberty St., worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All are welcome.
»THE LIFE CHURCH AT BROWN MEMORIAL, 9843 Town Hall Road, McGaheysville, worship at 10 a.m. with Pastor Justin Kimmel. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Free community breakfast at 9 a.m. 289-9393.
»THE POTTER’S HOUSE WORSHIP CENTER, 1911 W. Market St., worship at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. 801-0519 or cross.danelle@phwc.org.
»THE SALVATION ARMY, 185 Ashby Ave., worship at 10:50 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. 434-4854 or virginiasalvationarmy.org/harrisonburgva.
»TIMBERVILLE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 145 Church St., worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bernie Fuska. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. 896-1131.
»TIMBERVILLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 15849 New Market Road, worship at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Todd Thomas. Sunday school for ages nursery through adult at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome. 896-8143.
»TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, intersection of Trinity Church and Indian Trail roads, Harrisonburg, worship at 9 a.m. with Pastor Bill Nabers. Sunday school follows.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., worship at 10 a.m. Child care provided. Nurture classes for all ages at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. 434-9556 or trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
»TRINITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 161 Church St., Timberville, worship at 10 a.m. Kinley Simmers to speak. All are welcome.
»TRISSELS MENNONITE CHURCH, 11246 Hisers Lane, Broadway, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Harold Miller to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. trisselsmc.org.
»VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 521 Alleghany Ave., worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night prayer service at 7 p.m. 434-7868.
»WEST SIDE BAPTIST CHURCH, 715 W. Wolfe St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Bible classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m.
»WEYERS CAVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 228 Houff Road, Weyers Cave, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Peggy Packard, pastor. All are welcome. 234-0401.
»ZION MENNONITE CHURCH, 3260 Zion Church Road, worship at 10:43 a.m. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Ervin and Bonnie Stutzman, interim co-pastors; Sarah Piper, associate pastor — children and families. 896-7577 or zmcva.org.
LENT
»LURAY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1 W. Main St., Luray, will host its Lenten Noon Recital Series 2020 from noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the sanctuary during Lent. Series will feature Lacey Johnson, piano, March 4; Mark Nichols, organ, March 11; Cathy Ashanky, piano and voice, March 18; Virginia Bethune, harp, March 25, and Evelina Kilimnik, violin, April 1. Free and all are welcome. 540-743-6540 or lurayumc.org.
»PARK VIEW MENNONITE CHURCH, 1600 College Ave., will hold a Lenten Taizé service at 8 p.m., following the format of evening prayer used in the ecumenical community of Taizé in France. All are welcome. For information, call 434-1604 or visit pvmchurch.org.
UPCOMING
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Ave., holds Bible study at noon Wednesdays at the building and at 1 p.m. Thursdays at Beyond. 421-8111 or acornchristianchurch.org.
»BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, food pantry, offering USDA and nonUSDA products, Mondays from 4-7 p.m. 234-8880 or mybethanyumc.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, offers the following support groups: “Joy in the Morning”, a grief support group, from 1:30-3 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, and “Care & Share Support Group”, from 9:30-11 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays. For information, call 540-830-2778.
»BIBLE STUDY FELLOWSHIP, women’s day class meets at 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Covenant Presbyterian Church; and women’s evening class meets at 6:45 p.m. Mondays at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. bsfinternational.org or mxrobin2@sentara.com.
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Classes teach the Biblical, historical and unbroken apostolic Catholic faith. All are welcome, no cost. For information, contact Eric Pisk, Donna Lou Shickel at 540-434-4341.
»BREAKING CHAINS MINISTRY, 149 E. Washington St., holds Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. 421-7275.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 E. College St., will hold an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m.-noon March 7. Proceeds to support future youth mission trips.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., is offering help applying for jobs, completing forms and doing general research online from 5:30-7 p.m. third Thursdays. No appointment necessary, those participating must bring all needed information. For information, call 896-3903 on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The women’s Bible study meets at 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays in the church welcome center.
»CALL-A-STORY, sponsored by Fulks Run-area churches, offers Bible stories and lessons. 896-4200.
»CHRISTINE TOLSON MINISTRIES, 647 Chicago Ave., holds a Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. March-November. 434-0853.
»DAILY BREAD FOOD PANTRY, located at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 107 E. Lee St., Broadway, is currently open from 5:30-7 p.m. third Thursdays. 896-3903.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., will host Wednesday Night community dinners at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5-March 11. Open to the community. Free, a freewill offering will be accepted. 879-2102.
»ELKTON AGLOW, will meet from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9 at The Annex, ShenElk Plaza, Elkton. Meeting will include the second half of a video on human trafficking shown at the February meeting. For information, email hausknev6@gmail.com.
»EMMANUEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, will hold an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Tenderloin take-out meal available after 10 a.m. For information, call Linda at 540-280-9728.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 660 S. Main St., will host a Choral Evensong at 5 p.m. March 1, celebrating The Feast of John and Charles Wesley, priests, 1791, 1788. Guest choir will be the Asbury and Otterbein United Methodist Youth Choir, Bill Polhill, director. All are welcome. 434-2357 or emmanuelharrisonburg.org.
»EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF ELKTON, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, hosts MOMS group meetings from 6-8 p.m. third Thursdays. Open to moms in the McGaheysville, Elkton and Shenandoah areas. Call the church office at 298-2120 for meeting location and information.
»FRESH ANOINTING PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 181 E. Lee Highway, New Market, holds Tuesday prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m.; Wednesday worship at 6 p.m., and gospel sing first Saturdays.
»FRESH START CHURCH, 31-D E. Market St., holds intercessory prayer at 6 p.m. Mondays; youth Bible study at 6 p.m. and adult Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; women’s fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, and men’s fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, hosts a senior citizens’ covered dish meal at 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. All seniors are welcome.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, holds Bible study and Kids Clubs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Kids Club includes Bible lesson, music and refreshments. For kids ages 4 through eighth grade.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD (HFA), 1310 Garbers Church Road., holds Wednesday Morning Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening supper at 6 p.m., classes at 7 p.m. For information, call 433-8687 or email hfachurch.org.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 S. Dogwood Drive, holds weekly Wednesday night events. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. for families. Children in kindergarten through fifth grades will participate in choir practice, Bible study, movement and crafts. Adults are welcome to participate with the children or join in friendly fellowship with other parents. Adult handbell and choir rehearsals held that evening as well. Youth activities also available. 434-8288.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, hosts Conscious Living Adults religious education second and third Sundays at 9 a.m., with guest speakers and DVD showings. 867-0073, huuweb.org or uua.org.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, 21094 Dovesville Road, Bergton, holds a community-wide Bible study at 7 p.m. Thursdays. All are welcome. 540-852-9383.
»HOME CHURCH, will meet in Bridgewater. For information, call Harley at 828-3517.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, will host a community fellowship meal from 5-6:30 p.m. March 18. All are welcome. Free.
»LION OF JUDAH MINISTRIES, 1054 S. High St., holds worship at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. 434-292-1213 or lojministries.org.
»MERETA’S CLOTHES CLOSET AND MORE, First United Methodist Church of Broadway, 13902 Timber Way, next to the Sentara Health Center, Timberville, offers high quality men’s, women’s and children’s seasonal clothing and accessories at bargain prices. Open 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays. 896-7168.
»MELROSE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 20 Trinity Church Road, will host Smokey Wilson in concert at 6 p.m. March 7. A freewill offering will be collected. A homemade vegetable soup, sandwich and cake meal will be served from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of cost, donations will be collected. Meal is a fundraiser for the Melrose CoB Youth. All of welcome.
»MILL CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic, holds fellowship and Bible studies at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome. 289-5019 or millcreekcob.org.
»MORNING STAR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 282 Morning Star Road, Mount Jackson, third Saturday community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. 540-856-3279.
»MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, will host Wade Spencer from Perrysville, Ohio in concert at 7 p.m. March 6. A freewill offering will be collected.
»MOUNT SOLON PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 977 North River Road, Thursday Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Prayer service first Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. 540-350-2600.
»NEW MARKET SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 62 W. Lee Highway, women’s prayer group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Evening prayer warriors meet at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 540-209-2639 or 540-740-8550.
»NEW VISION MINISTRIES, 52 Chapel Hill Lane, Weyers Cave, hosts New Creations, a women’s group, at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Group focuses on healthy lifestyle changes, nutrition and spiritual.
»OTTERBEIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 176 W. Market St., hosts Saturday Night Alive at 5:30 p.m. Light fellowship meal will follow. 434-7747.
»PANCAKE SUPPER, hosted by the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church United Methodist Men, will be held from 5-7 p.m. March 17 at the Weyers Cave Community Center, 682 Weyers Cave Road, Weyers Cave. Carry-out available. In lieu of cost, freewill offering collected to benefit United Methodist Men’s projects.
»PARK VIEW MENNONITE CHURCH, 1600 College Ave., hosts a community men’s Bible study at 7 a.m. Tuesdays with a hearty breakfast. For information, call 434-1604 or visit pvmchurch.org.
»PATCHWORK PANTRY, which provides a three-day supply of basic food to those in need in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is open from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Community Mennonite Church, 70 S. High St. Includes distribution of groceries and some household staples. Patchwork Pantry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is operated by an all-volunteer, interfaith board with help from many in the community. patchworkpantry.org.
»THE POTTER’S HOUSE WORSHIP CENTER, 1911 W. Market St., holds prayer time Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. and meets for Wednesday evening worship at 7 p.m. 801-0519 or cross.danelle@phwc.org.
»REDEEMING LOVE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, U.S. 340N, Shenandoah, will host a youth rally at 3 p.m. March 1. Theme: “Tackling the Problems of Youth”. Guest speakers include Ashley Shifflett from Good News Ministries in Staunton; Coach Chris Dodson from Spotswood High School, and Joel Bonvicini, youth pastor at Dynamic Life Church in Front Royal. Youth from other churches will participate in music and drama. All ages welcome. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Pizza party will conclude the rally. 540-652-8156.
»SAINTS JOACHIM & ANNA ORTHODOX CHURCH, 6024 Main St., Mount Jackson, holds Children’s Law of God classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and Adult Eastern Christian Study classes at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Visitors welcome. 703-945-5077.
»SHENANDOAH VALLEY WORD OF FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER, 3251 S. Main St., meets for Wednesday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. 434-6147.
»STAYING FREE, gathering for women released from jail or prison, 11 a.m. second Saturdays at Yahweh Ministries, 129B W. Wolfe St. Refreshments served. 271-7570.
— Mary Lou Dean
