SUNDAY
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, Third Sunday After Pentecost, worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Congregational meeting will follow worship. Liturgical color is green. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school will not be held. COVID-19 guidelines to be observed. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, is currently holding drive-in worship services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Church council will meet at 11:30 a.m. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, will hold worship at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 7 p.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines followed; those attending should email debbyjarrett@gmail.com prior to service. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, is currently holding outdoor worship services at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot. Services are also available on Facebook and Livestream at 11 a.m. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, is currently holding in-church and drive-in services Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Everyone is welcome.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), Third Sunday After Pentecost, worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is green.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Please check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, will hold outdoor/drive-in services beginning June 28 at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. Those attending will need to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. All are welcome. Bible study and Kids Club normally held on Wednesday is suspended until further notice. 833-5251.
