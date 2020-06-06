SUNDAY
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, Trinity Sunday, worship at 9:45 a.m., service will include baptismal ceremony. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is white. Music provided.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, is currently holding drive-in worship services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, is currently holding outdoor worship services at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot. Services are also available on Facebook and Livestream at 11 a.m. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, is currently holding in-church and drive-in services Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Everyone is welcome.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), Trinity Sunday, worship at 11 a.m., service will include baptismal ceremony. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is white.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Please check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
