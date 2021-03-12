SUNDAY
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg. Online worship available all day each Sunday. You can find the link at AsburyDowntown.org.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school will not be held. COVID-19 guidelines to be observed. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school for grades fourth and up at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., online worship beginning at 8:30 a.m. Google United Methodist Church Bridgewater Virginia. No in-person services at this time. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Check-in at door. Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. 896-7218 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., church services at 10:30 a.m. available on Facebook. Services will include music, Bible readings and sermon by Pastor Jake Kave. facebook.com/BroadwayPresbyterianChurch.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Sarah Bailey to speak. Services currently available drive-in style or online at cloverhillumc.org (or on Facebook). All are welcome.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., LIVE stream worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. Service available through the church’s YouTube channel, daytonUMC-va. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, indoor worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Kyle Bomar to give sermon. All are welcome. Masks and social distancing required. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with masks and social distancing. Pastor Rob Nykamp to speak. Everyone is welcome. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines followed; those attending should email debbyjarrett@gmail.com prior to service. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, in-person worship at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services available online at firstpreshbg.org/live. For more information, visit firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, indoor worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m., with social distancing measures in place. Drive-up option available. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. All are welcome. 833-5251
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., online worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Costella L. Forney, pastor, to speak. Services available live stream on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, virtual worship. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. Song leader, Patricia Kidd. 896-5001.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Road, Linville, 9 a.m. worship with music beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Rev. Patricia Meadows, pastor, to speak. Those attending are required to wear masks and answer health questions; 6 ft. physical distancing required. Services also available drive-in style, FM radio connection 95.1 or watch us on Facebook. All are welcome.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, Indoor worship services at 11 a.m., with social distancing and wearing of masks observed. The Rev. Barbara Krumm to speak. For information, contact Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Gordon Meriwether to speak. Masks required for indoor worship, tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are also available on Facebook and Livestream. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Linda Waggy to speak. Liturgical color is green.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, in-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Sunday morning Zoom service also available. Join us by video or by call-on. Get the link by contacting the office (896-4241) with your e-mail.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, indoor worship at 9 a.m., masks and social distancing required.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, 11 a.m. in-person worship. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. COVID restrictions in place. Sunday school is not being held. Sermons can be found on church web page, summitcob.org. 828-6262.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds weekly RCIA sessions 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, free and open to all to discover the “Biblical, historical and unbroken shepherding of God’s fallible people to the restoration of our original One-ness with the Triune God” through the actual, Real Presence of the Person of Jesus — God the Son — in the Sacramental Life of the 2,000 years of the Catholic church. In-person and online. Call 540--4341 or lprieto@bsccva.com to be put in touch with team leaders, Eric Pisk or Donna Lou Shickel.
»BRAIN INJURY CONNECTIONS OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, hosts virtual support groups via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Thursdays for individuals that have been impacted by brain injury. Themes and topics vary from week to week. Groups will meet through April 22. For more information, email Emily@bicsv.org.
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Mondays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to Covid-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings on Mondays from 12-1 p.m. (email hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com for meeting access).
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Wednesdays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. The group, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., meets from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays (enter from the back of the church via the handicapped ramp). For more information, contact hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»TUESDAY NIGHT AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, will meet electronically from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to Covid-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings. For online meeting information please contact: TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
