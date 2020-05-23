SUNDAY
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, Seventh Sunday of Easter, worship at 9:45 a.m. with guest speaker, Lane Turner. Liturgical color is gold or white. Music provided.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, is currently hold drive-in worship services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»CROSSLINK COMMUNITY CHURCH, will hold a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. May 224 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Service will broadcast over the radio on 92.1 WSVA so that each family can listen from the comfort of their own car. For more information, visit www.crosslinkva.com/drive-in.
»MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, is currently holding drive-in services Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. The message will be by Pastor Eric Wetzel. People will remain in their vehicles. Everyone is welcome.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), Seventh Sunday of Easter, worship at 11 a.m. with guest speaker, Lane Turner. Liturgical color is gold or white.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently holding streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Please check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.