SUNDAY
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, World Communion Day, worship with Holy Communion at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is green. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school will not be held. COVID-19 guidelines to be observed. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, World Communion Sunday, indoor worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school for grades fourth and up at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Doors open and check-in at 10 a.m. Follow us on Facebook. 271-1529 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 9 a.m. Services available drive-in style, outside in a lawn chair with a mask, or online at cloverhillumc.org (or on Facebook). All are welcome.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, drive-in/camp-style worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Kyle Bomar to give sermon. All are welcome. Masks and social distancing required for camp-style worship. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines followed; those attending should email debbyjarrett@gmail.com prior to service. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, in-person worship at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school will not be held. Services available online at firstpreshbg.org/live.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, is holding outdoor worship services in the picnic shelter Sundays at 11 a.m. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, outdoor/drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. Those attending will need to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. All are welcome. Bible study and Kids Club normally held on Wednesday are suspended until further notice. 833-5251.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, outdoor-in person worship at 10 a.m. (weather permitting). Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. Music provided by Richard Vaught. 896-5001.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Gordon Meriwether to speak. Masks required for indoor worship, tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Services are also available on Facebook and Livestream. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), World Communion Day, worship with Holy Communion at 11 a.m. with service of anointing. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is green.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m., inside with masks and social distancing.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, worship at 9 a.m., outside at the pavilion.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Please check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, will hold a fall revival from Oct. 8-11. Evening services at 7 p.m. with speaker Pastor Duane Painter. Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Music provided by Richard and Rita Delawder, Thursday; Tonja Painter, Friday, and Good Time Gospel Quartet, Saturday.
»CRAB RUN CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, Mathias, W.Va., due to Covid-19 concerns, has canceled fall homecoming for 2020 on Oct. 11.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»GriefShare, a uniquely designed support group for those who have lost a spouse, child, family members or friend, meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square. Group meets Sept. 15-Dec. 15, however interested persons may join at any time. For more information, call 434-6551.
»MOUNT ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1600 Ridge Road, New Market, is holding its 12th annual Shepherd’s Hand Auction as a virtual auction at auctionhouseofbroadway.com. The auction begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and ends at 8 p.m. Oct. 10. Currently listed are 230 items including furniture, tools and toys. Proceeds benefit the Shepherd’s Hand outreach ministry. More information with pictures is available on the church website at mtzion-newmarket.com.
