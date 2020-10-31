SATURDAY
»ELKTON SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST YOUNG PEOPLE, will be handing out bags for their annual food in the Elkton area and will pick them up the following Saturday, Nov. 7. All of the donated items will go to the EAUS Food Pantry to support the community needs. The group is asking for non-perishable food items.
»GREATEST FREEDOM MINISTRIES, 3004 Twin Oaks Drive, Rockingham (Rt. 42 North, ¼ mile past Harmony Square Shopping Center), will host a children’s harvest party from 1-3 p.m. Parking lot event where children will walk through different Bible stories while gathering yummy treats along the way. Presentations include parting of the Red Sea, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the firey furnace, Jesus feeding the 5,000, and the gospel message. A fun time for children of all ages.
»HEART OF THE HOME FAMILY CHURCH, 364 S. Main St., Timberville (across from Walmart), will continue its tent revival at 6:30 p.m. with Bill Vanderbush. Overflow parking will be available at the Timberville Walmart.
UPCOMING
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds weekly RCIA sessions 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, free and open to all to discover the “Biblical, historical and unbroken shepherding of God’s fallible people to the restoration of our original One-ness with the Triune God” through the actual, Real Presence of the Person of Jesus — God the Son — in the Sacramental Life of the 2,000 years of the Catholic church. In-person and online. Call 540-4341 or lprieto@bsccva.com to be put in touch with team leaders, Eric Pisk or Donna Lou Shickel.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»GriefShare, a uniquely designed support group for those who have lost a spouse, child, family members or friend, meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square. Group meets Sept. 15-Dec. 15, however interested persons may join at any time. For more information, call 434-655.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, will host a drive-in movie at 7 p.m. Nov. 6. The free, family-friendly movie, hosted by the Men’s Fellowship, will be held in the church parking lot. COVID-safe snacks will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a movie with us from your car.
