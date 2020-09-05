SUNDAY
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is green. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school will not be held. COVID-19 guidelines to be observed. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Worship Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school for grades fourth and up at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Doors open and check-in at 10 a.m. Follow us on Facebook. 271-1529 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 9 a.m. Services available drive-in style, outside in a lawn chair with a mask, or online at cloverhillumc.org (or on Facebook). All are welcome.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, drive-in worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Kyle Bomar to give sermon. All are welcome. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines followed; those attending should email debbyjarrett@gmail.com prior to service. Online service on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, is holding outdoor worship services in the picnic shelter Sundays at 9 a.m. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, outdoor/drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. Those attending will need to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. All are welcome. Bible study and Kids Club normally held on Wednesday are suspended until further notice. 833-5251.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Gordon Meriwether to speak. Masks required for indoor worship, tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, indoor worship at 11 a.m. Face mask required. Services are also available on Facebook and Livestream at 11 a.m. Visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Please note change in service time. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. with service of anointing. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak. Liturgical color is green.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Please check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. Check online for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»FOCAS, Christian Singles will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at Grove Church Farm, Summit Church Road, for a monthly fellowship picnic. Meal at 6 p.m., those attending should bring their own food and chair. Bottle water provided. Masks and social distancing requested. Croquet, horseshoes and other games may be played after the picnic. Contact Dottie at 234-8090. The group will also meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mulligan’s for mini-golf. Bring money for game. Contact Tim at 289-6293. The group will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 in the Hobby Lobby parking lot to drive to the Edith Carrier Arboretum for a “Morning Walk in the Park.” Group to walk the arboretum paths. Contact Donna at 574-268-7896
