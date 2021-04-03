SUNDAY
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg. Online worship available all day each Sunday. You can find the link at AsburyDowntown.org.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m., those attending should meet at the cross outside. Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall. Easter worship will be at 9:45 a.m. with special music. Following worship, there will be an egg hunt for the youth.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school will not be held. COVID-19 guidelines to be observed. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN & MENNONITE HERITAGE CENTER, 1921 Heritage Center Way, Harrisonburg, will hold a socially-distanced outdoor sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. A meditation will be provided by Chad Miller, pastor of Ridgeway Mennonite Church, and music will be provided by a brass ensemble. Those attending should dress warmly and bring a lawn chair and face covering (required). An offering will be collected to benefit the Heritage Center. For more information, visit brethrenmennoniteheritage.org.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, will hold a sunrise service at 8 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. In-person and drive-in service available. A freewill breakfast, provided by the Women’s Fellowship, will follow. Adult Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. with regular worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Wetzel to speak.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., in-person worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services available online at bridgewaterumc.com/sermons. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., will hold an Easter morning resurrection celebration community SonRise service at 7:30 a.m. in the Broadway High School parking lot. Drive-in service. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church, followed by a baptism and worship service at 10:30 a.m. Services at church are in-person.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., church services at 10:30 a.m. available on Facebook. Services will include music, Bible readings and sermon by Pastor Jake Kave. facebook.com/BroadwayPresbyterianChurch.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, will co-host a sunrise service at 7 a.m. with Mount Horeb United Methodist Church. Service will include a time of praise and thanksgiving for the gift of resurrection. Service will be held outside and will follow all COVID guidelines. Clover Hill UMC will also hold an outdoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and masks are required. Service will include some congregational singing. All COVID guidelines will be followed.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., LIVE stream worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. Service available through the church’s YouTube channel, daytonUMC-va. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF ELKTON, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, will hold an outdoor sunrise service at 7 a.m.; followed by indoor worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (mask required for indoor services). 11 a.m. worship also available LIVE at epcelkton.org. For information, call 298-2190 or visit epcelkton.org.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, will hold a drive-in sunrise service at 7 a.m. Service will include singing. Lawn chairs permitted. An indoor worship service with Holy Communion will follow at 10 a.m. Pastor Kyle Bomar to give sermon. Flowering of the cross to be observed. Masks and social distancing required. All are welcome. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Archie Webster will be the guest speaker. Worship will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Nykamp to speak. Masks and social distancing guidelines to be followed. Everyone is welcome. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school will not be held. Practicing of all sanitation protocols, social distancing, and wearing masks required. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, will hold an in-person outdoor service at 8 a.m. in the church parking lot facing Court Square. Service will not be livestreamed. An indoor service will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A livestream will be provided in an overflow space inside the building. Service will also be livestream on the church YouTube and Facebook channels.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, indoor worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m., with social distancing measures in place. Drive-up option available. Pastor Scott Harris to speak. All are welcome. 833-5251
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., online worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Costella L. Forney, pastor, to speak. Services available live stream on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, outdoor worship at 10:30 a.m. in the west parking lot. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. Leslie Bradley Algerwill, guest soloist. Masks required. Outdoor services held weather permitting; cancellation notices available on email list, Facebook page, and WHSV.896-5001.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Road, Linville, 9 a.m. worship with music beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Rev. Patricia Meadows, pastor, to speak. Those attending are required to wear masks and answer health questions; 6 ft. physical distancing required. Services also available drive-in style, FM radio connection 95.1 or watch us on Facebook. All are welcome.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, indoor worship services at 11 a.m., with social distancing and wearing of masks observed. The Rev. Barbara Krumm to speak. For information, contact Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, will hold an outdoor prayer service at 8:30 a.m. behind the back parking lot. Flowering of the cross and an egg scavenger hunt for families will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Worship will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on the church Facebook page and online at massanuttenchurch.org.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Gordon Meriwether to speak. Masks required for indoor worship, tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are also available on Facebook and Livestream. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Linda Waggy to speak.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, in-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Sunday morning Zoom service also available. Join us by video or by call-on. Get the link by contacting the office (896-4241) with your e-mail.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, indoor worship at 9 a.m., masks and social distancing required.
»SHENANDOAH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 300 Shenandoah Ave, Shenandoah, will be hold a drive-in sunrise service at 7 a.m. Larry Sullivan will be the guest speaker.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, 11 a.m. in-person worship. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. COVID restrictions in place. Sunday school is not being held. Sermons can be found on church web page, summitcob.org. 828-6262.
»THE SALVATION ARMY CHURCH, 185 Ashby Ave., in-person worship at 10 a.m. Service also available by Facebook livestreaming, facebook.com/TSAHarrisonburg. A breakfast fellowship meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Prayer line, 540-434-4854. Social Services available and food pantry open from 9-11:15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
UPCOMING
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds weekly RCIA sessions 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, free and open to all to discover the “Biblical, historical and unbroken shepherding of God’s fallible people to the restoration of our original One-ness with the Triune God” through the actual, Real Presence of the Person of Jesus — God the Son — in the Sacramental Life of the 2,000 years of the Catholic church. In-person and online. Call 540--4341 or lprieto@bsccva.com to be put in touch with team leaders, Eric Pisk or Donna Lou Shickel.
»BRAIN INJURY CONNECTIONS OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, hosts virtual support groups via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Thursdays for individuals that have been impacted by brain injury. Themes and topics vary from week to week. Groups will meet through April 22. For more information, email Emily@bicsv.org.
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Mondays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to Covid-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings on Mondays from 12-1 p.m. (email hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com for meeting access).
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Wednesdays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. The group, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., meets from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays (enter from the back of the church via the handicapped ramp). For more information, contact hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month and is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, will host a parking lot drive-in BINGO at 2 p.m. April 24 in the Elkton Middle School parking lot, Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton. Parking lot will open at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 for 10 cards per car. Winner of each game will receive a gift card ($25 or more value). A total of 15 games will be played. Those pre-registered will be entered into a special prize drawing, pre-registration deadline, April 22. All participants will remain in their vehicles and play through the radio. For pre-registration or information, call Nicole in the church office at 298-1767 or Donna at 298-9370.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, will hold revival services beginning on Sunday, April 18 with morning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing at 7 p.m. each evening through April 21; with social distancing measures in place. Guest speaker will be Dr. John Sloop. Sermon topic, “Prodigal Prophet: Lessons from the Life of Jonah”. All are welcome.
»STAUNTON AGLOW LIGHTHOUSE, will meet on April 15 at Redeeming Life Ministries, 144 Christians Creek, Staunton. Coffee and fellowship will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Worship led by Amanda Kirby. Guest speaker, Mary Lehtinen of Mount Solon. Covered dish luncheon will not be held.
»TUESDAY NIGHT AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, will meet electronically from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to Covid-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings. For online meeting information please contact: TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
