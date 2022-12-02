SUNDAY
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, in-person service from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday school from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Breakfast fellowship from 9-9:30 a.m. Posted COVID guidelines followed.
»ANTIOCH CHURCH, 4107 Fort Lynne Road, worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Chip Leatherman to speak. All are welcome.
»APOSTOLIC/PENTECOSTAL ROCK CHURCH, 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road, Harrisonburg, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Poling to speak. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m.
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, in-person services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children’s church offered during 11 a.m. service. Nursery care available all morning by paid staff. Livestream of 8:30 a.m. service available at asburydowntown.org.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BELDOR MENNONITE CHURCH, 2512 Beldor Road, Elkton, in-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Åkerson to speak. All are welcome.
»BETHEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 184 Kelley St, Harrisonburg, in-person and online worship begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Join us online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86985024177?pwd=UXlSRThvMUxhTEtsY29QTWNXMUtNUT09 Phone Only — Dial — 929-436-2866
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, 9:30 a.m. Prelude and Gathering Music at Bethel – Jeremy and Diane. Worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road. Sunday School at 9:30, Worship at 10:30, come worship inside or tune to FM 91.3. All are welcome.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. This week we have Ronnie Fulk. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BLUE RIDGE INDEPENDENT CHURCH, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Bence to speak. On Wednesdays, the church holds Bible study at 7 p.m., youth group at 7 p.m., and prayer meeting at 8 p.m. All are welcome. 298-9426.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school classes for all ages at 10 a.m.
»BRIDGEWATER BAPTIST CHURCH, 5568 John Wayland Hwy, 11 am Worship Service. The sermon title for this coming Sunday is "Binge Jesus" Scripture: Luke 18:1 & Acts 2:42-47.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 E. College St., worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Kate Rascoe, to speak. Music provided by the choir. Service available in-person with COVID-19 guidelines and live stream on YouTube. For information, call 540-237-2120, email bridgewaterpresbychurch@gmail.com or visit bridgewaterpc.com.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., in-person worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services available online at bridgewaterumc.com/sermons. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Check-in at door. Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. 896-7218 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., worship at 11 a.m. Food Pantry will operate from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month.
» CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 15266 New Market Rd, Timberville, 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
»CHERRY GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville, worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. in-person in the sanctuary, drive-in, or online on Facebook Live or later in the day on our church website, cloverhillumc.org. Pastor Sarah Bailey to speak. All are welcome.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., worship at 10 a.m., in-person in the sanctuary or LIVE stream through the church’s YouTube channel daytonUMC-va. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»DONOVAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Warren St., worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. All are welcome. 298-8348.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 660 South Main Street, Services: 8:00 a.m.=Rite I; 10:30 a.m.=Rite II + Music; (540) 434-2357; https:/www.emmanuelharrisonburg.org. We are followers of Jesus, transformed and empowered by God’s grace and spirit to proclaim and live: God loves everyone — no exceptions!
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Nykamp to speak. All are welcome. Bible study live on Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m. facebook.com/FairviewEndlessCavernsCOB. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school will not be held. Practicing of all sanitation protocols, social distancing, and wearing masks required. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, in-person worship at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services available online at firstpreshbg.org/live. For more information, visit firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way between Broadway and Timberville next to the RMH Medical Center. At 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, the adult choir will present a musical celebration of the Christmas story. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, the church will hold a Candlelight Christmas Eve worship service. The public is invited to attend. 896-7168.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, indoor worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Doyle Payne, pastor, will speak.
»GRACE AND TRUTH REFORMED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1712 Smithland Road, Rockingham, Sunday school at 10 am, worship at 11. Ryan Bever pastor.
»GRACE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 205 N. Fourth St., Shenandoah, worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Children’s church during morning worship. Worship and Word at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome. Wayne Comer, pastor. For information, call Pastor Comer at 540-209-2626.
»GRACE MEMORIAL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 7120 Ore Bank Road, Port Republic, indoor worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dan Macgill priest in charge; all are welcome.
»GROTTOES CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4626 Eastside Highway, worship will be held at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday school. The luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. For information, visit church Facebook page.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, One Night in Bethlehem, an outside walk through nativity, Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 6:30-8:30pm each night. In case of inclement weather, call the church at 540-833-5251, or check our website at http://www.greenmountchurch.org.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 S. Dogwood Drive, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Paul Roth, interim pastor, to speak. For information, call 434-8288.
»HARRISONBURG MENNONITE CHURCH, 1552 South High Street, Harrisonburg Va. Worship Services at 8:30 & 10:30 a.m.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»HEART OF MAN SPIRIT FIRE CHURCH & HEALING CENTER, 3711 Industrial Drive, Broadway, worship with children’s church at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Long to speak. Adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. Light breakfast refreshments at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. 540-214-7366 or heartofman2017@gmail.com.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, 21094 Dovesville Road, Bergton, worship at 2 p.m. For information, contact Pastor Bob Silling at 540-852-9383.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., online worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Daniel Purdom, pastor, to speak. Services available live stream on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, Linville Creek Church of the Brethren will celebrate the first Sunday of Advent at 10:30 A.M. with musical duets sung by Emily Reedy and Jessica Strawderman and accompanied by Scott Zane Smith. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg will be speaking.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Rd, Linville, VA 22834 Sunday mornings music begins at 8:45 a.m service starts at 9:00 a.m. The Rev. Costella Forney pastor to speak. Services also available drive-in style, FM Radio connection 95.1 or watch us on Facebook. All are welcome.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, indoor worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Barbara Krumm to speak. Social distancing is practiced, and masks are encouraged for all. For information, contact Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, in- person worship at 10:30 a.m. on the church Facebook page and online at massanuttenchurch.org. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m., children’s Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»McGAHEYSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10106 McGaheysville Road, regular worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Ilgha Iluna, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome. 289-5445.
»MILL CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7600 Port Republic Rd., Port Republic. Services in-person or live-streamed on the church Facebook page. Worship, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 11 a.m. 540-289-5084. Pastor, Glenn E. Bollinger
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, Worship service at 10:45 am. Lee King to speak. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Into Hymn will be our music guests on Sunday, December 4 during both morning worship services. Into Hymn is JMU's all female Christian a cappella group. They are an encouraging and loving sisterhood with a passion for Christ. All are welcome. Worship services are also available on Facebook and Livestream.
»MOUNT OLIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton, worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer to speak. Children’s church provided. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVET CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 38 Mount Olivet Church Road (across from Massanutten Resort Drive), Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Wayne Wright to speak. All are welcome. 540-810-2280.
»MT. SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, 5197 Bryant Hollow Road, Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»Mt. SOLON PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 992 North River Road, Mount Solon, Mt. Solon Pentecostal Church will be holding revival services December 2-4. Service time will be 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6:00. Guest speaker will be Rev. Eddie Godbey. The church is located at 992 North River Road, Mt. Solon, Va Public cordially invited to attend. For more information call (540) 350-2600.
»MOUNT TABOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8335 N. Valley Pike, Rockingham, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Gordon Meriwether will speak. Adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. All who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks. All are welcome. Follow us on Facebook Live@Mt.TaborChurchVA. For information, message on Facebook.
» NEW LIFE COVENANT BRETHREN CHURCH, 923 Natural Chimneys Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 9 a.m. All are welcome. Services streamed live on Facebook. 540-421-7988.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Linda Waggy to speak.
»PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH (REFORMED), 1441 Erickson Ave., Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study at 10 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Young Adult Fellowship on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Pastor Andy Rice.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Sunday morning internet service also available. Join us by video or by call-on. Get the link by contacting the office (896-4241).
»SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ashley Isernhagen, pastor, to speak. Masks are optional.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»SANGERVILLE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 26 Vance Road, Bridgewater, 10:30 a.m. worship service.
»SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 229 Main St., Dayton, (across from the post office), indoor worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Ted Schulz to speak. All are welcome. For information, call 879-3338 or visit shepvalleylutheran.org.
»SKYLINE CHURCH, 1586 S. Main St., Pastor Eric Campbell will speak. SuzAnna Cromer and the Skyline Church band will be leading worship this Sunday. Watch Live on Facebook. Children’s Ministry open for Birth - 5th Grade. Youth Group available for High School and Middle School students during 10:00 a.m. service. Men’s Group meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Group meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
»ST. PAUL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA, 1338 George Waltons Road, Mount Solon VA 22843. Worship 10:00 A.M. Pastor: John Staubus
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, 11 a.m. in-person worship. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. COVID restrictions have been lifted; however, masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sermons can be found on church web page, summitcob.org. 828-6262.
»VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 521 Alleghany Ave., Harrisonburg. 434-7868. victorybaptistharrisonburg@gmail.com
UPCOMING
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, 21094 Dovesville Road, Bergton, has Thursday night Bible studies starting at 7 p.m., studying through the Book of Amos. 540-852-9383.
