My mom has been on my mind a lot lately.
Though she’s been gone for 33 years, I’m aware of her as I stroll around sewing stores, feeling the textures of fabrics and buying great quantities of yard goods. Bringing home my purchases, I get the same sense of anticipation she must have felt when starting on new projects.
In my case lately, it’s been curtains. Who would have thought I’d spend so much time in retirement sewing?
To explain, the Shenandoah Valley Electric magazine, Cooperative Living, often publishes tips on saving money and power on electricity use. Several years back, an article stated that lined curtains can be more effective at conserving heat and air conditioning than replacement windows.
Since reading that, I’ve been determined to make lined curtains for every room in my old house. But when I was working, though at the time I didn’t realize it, I didn’t have much time and energy left for large, creative projects.
As of this writing, I’ve made curtains for four rooms.
As for Mom … here’s a poem I wrote about her:
Mom sat
at her curvaceous Singer sewing
clothes for us girls
dresses with lace, red polka dots and teal ribbons,
and skirts, pleated, gored and hip hugging in plum, cranberry, royal blue, forest green
and she made slipcovers
Early American fabrics in blue, green and gold
Huge florals detailed
with piping, ruffled decorator pillows, oval placemats.
She was a good seamstress. Everybody said so,
even Grandma Brown.
Later, after the divorce, her black machine
churned out work outfits
plain pantsuits in solid colors: navy blue, gray and black
She bought knit shirts to match
then stopped sewing.
As I flatten out the yards of fabric, measure, mark, pin and cut; sit and sew the long straight seams, backstitching and topstitching, for hours on end; and then iron the finished curtains smooth, I have a sense of my mother.
Neither of my sisters inherited Mom’s sewing bug. I’ve made everything my mom ever made except for slipcovers. I am capable of doing it, but gosh, it’s a daunting task.
What patience that would take. And with sewing, if you want it to look good, you have to get everything perfect. Sometimes that means tearing things apart to do over again.
When my mom died, I inherited her sewing stuff: machine, pins, needles, threads … all of it, including her orange-handled seam ripper (which I put to good use).
As for the tragic-sounding end of that poem about Mom, her fate is not mine. In so many ways, I am like her, yet I make different choices. I, too, am prone to melancholy, but where she was isolated, I choose to reach out and spend time with friends and family.
She centered her life around us four kids, as mothers are prone to do. She always said her job was to teach us to be independent and in that she succeeded. But when we all grew up and left home, she was lonely.
After I moved to Virginia, she called me once a week. She sometimes cried about how “nobody needs me.” She hadn’t made a life for herself.
I stay in touch with my children, but am not dependent on keeping them dependent. They can fly.
As I finger fabrics, sit and sew, and admire my handiwork, I remember my mom. In many ways I feel closer to her now than I ever did when she was alive.
From the examples she set — both successes and failures — I learned so much.
And for her life I am thankful.
