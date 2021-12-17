Today is my last day of work.
To say that feels a bit misleading, because I do not plan to not work again. But after this, it will be optional … and fun.
But first I will do nothing. It helps that I’m embarking on retirement at the holidays, when staying up and sleeping late are expected.
Aside from that, I won’t immediately be making commitments to work or volunteer anywhere.
Doing “nothing” is relative, however. I have quite a to-do list.
Of course, spending more time with family and friends is at the top of my list.
Next is sewing. I love to sew but haven’t done much for a long time. Mostly because it involves sitting. Since my job requires me to sit in front of a computer all day, sitting at a sewing machine has not been appealing or healthy.
But now, many rooms in my house need new curtains, and I might try making slipcovers. Not to mention getting through my mending pile. And finishing that quilt I started.
Unlike writing—my profession for much of my adult life—sewing is something you can do while doing something else, like listening to podcasts or keeping an eye on a movie.
Of course, there is so much to read. There are bookcases in nearly every room of my house, plus stacks of books for which there’s no space. (Maybe I should try weeding out some books.)
Travel is a given, to go to all those places—across the United States and around the world—that I’ve always wanted to experience. And there are plenty of places to explore within driving distance.
Day trips are on a whole other list, places to visit within a few hours’ drive, like the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, the Blue Ridge Tunnel, Holliday Lake State Park.
My daily walks and bicycle rides—along with yoga and other physical activity—will figure more prominently in my days. Since I don’t have to squeeze it in around work hours, exercise can be more of a priority.
Bicycling with friends has been an important strategy for staying mentally and physically healthy throughout COVID and will continue to be so. I’ve also started walking with a neighbor, a commitment that will help us through the cold winter.
There are plenty of projects waiting for me on my 12 acres here too. Physical labor. Now there’s a concept.
All this activity will counteract the effects of the cooking I plan to do. I will finally make the recipes I’ve drooled over in my French cookbooks: onion tart, boeuf en daube, Breton flan.
In recent years, The Husband and I have been learning to make Chinese food and are pleased with the results. So we’ve discovered it’s possible to teach these old dogs new tricks.
Perhaps we’ll do a bit of entertaining to share our palatial experiments.
Learning has always been a vital part of my life. I plan to complete the certification course I’ve been taking to be an Enneagram teacher. An endless selection of other classes, courses and workshops beckon.
“Whatever you choose, be sure to also get offline,” says a Mayo Clinic article, “How to Live Your Best Life in Retirement.” “More screen time has been linked with worse mental health in retirement, while more physical activity has the opposite effect.”
Looks like I’ve got the points in the article covered: having a bit of routine, being physically active, staying socially connected, learning new things, discovering new places …
It all sounds rather idyllic, n’est pas?
Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.