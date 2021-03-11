American roots music has witnessed some of the deepest pangs and greatest peaks of modern civilization from front porch stoops, church lots and music halls. When the pandemic placed a pause on social gatherings, the community was quick to adopt virtual means of survival.
As Zoom fatigue rests a heavy hand on the world, the Shenandoah Valley’s roots music community is cautiously reinventing the tradition of open jams into private, invite-only occasions so the thrumming beat of old time can play into another day.
Bridgewater Retirement Community residents Phyllis Gaskins and her husband, Jim, previously hosted several open jams around the county. For the past year, the two have organized routine Zoom meetings with two groups and continue playing at the retirement center with close neighbors.
“Most people I know are meeting in real small pods of people they know and are around a lot so they can do social distancing. So they can stay safe,” Gaskins said. “Some people are meeting in backyards or on patios but again they are private and not open to anybody who just wants to step in.”
With the stains of pandemic life bleeding through the joy of traditional gatherings, some folks are at a loss for time and energy to pick up a fiddle, much less join in a jam.
Bridgewater resident Wanda Harder has played harmony on the mandolin in open jams for more than 10 years. When the world entered lockdown, she began hosting private jams at her house.
She said playing into sundown with strangers is a therapeutic means of music-making, but invite-only jams are more manageable while burdening a busy life.
“I've dropped out just because my life is busy, but it’s very good therapy to get together with people and relax in the evening,” Harder said. “Other circumstances, life changes and I think the difficulty in finding a venue has made it difficult. ... Things have changed a lot for a lot of people.”
Gaskins said the roots music community has certainly been able to withstand the difficulties of social distancing, but she can’t help but wonder what impact a year apart will have on everyone.
“I think it's going to have a lasting effect, but I don't know what type. I think people are going to very cautiously be getting back together,” she said.
For those unable to hop on Zoom, Gaskins and her husband have enjoyed posting Facebook videos to show others they’re still playing and anticipating the day when live music can tickle their ears again.
“There are others who stay away from Zoom. It's not very personal, you know, but I've enjoyed it. I like seeing my friends and laughing with them,” she said. “Old-time music jams are as much a social event as they are a musical exchange event. We laugh, we talk, we tell jokes, we play tunes. We teach each other tunes. It’s fun.”
Harder said open jams have slowly seeped out of the Harrisonburg area in recent years as the options of open, free venues dwindle. Before the pandemic, The Friendly Fermenter continued the tradition of open jams every Sunday evening, but capacity limits put a cork in continuing events.
“There have been a number of jams around the Harrisonburg area, and they've come and gone. Often, it’s the space that's the difficult thing,” Harder said.
Now, the last home for open jams in the city rests in downtown.
Every Tuesday night from 6 to 10 p.m. at Restless Moons Brewing, the taproom shadows as a lively center of old-time music. Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband began hosting open jams at the Harrisonburg brewery last winter.
Band leader and front person Shania Flora said the number and size of groups have declined with pandemic regulations, but there’s still a steady strum of people who have become family through the open jams.
“I don't want to say people have been afraid or timid, but they've been conscientious, and they're not as willing to play in an establishment,” she said. “It's just not something we were used to, and we’re having to commit to a lot of changes but it’s made us better because we know during those changes we can stay together.”
While open jams are few and far between during the pandemic, Flora said she knows open jams will see another day. Because through life’s ails and sour days, there’s a healing power in open jams that can soothe the most dire of days.
“It distracts us from the workday or a long day at school. It allows us to drown out a bad day,” she said. “It’s like if I am really stressed out, I go to jam and before I go to bed, I'm happy and relaxed.”
