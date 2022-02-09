Imagine a hard pinch to the cheek.
That’s the taste of crab apples eaten raw.
“[They’re] not good to eat out of hand,” said Peter J. Hatch, a Virginia gardening expert.
But the small apples make beautiful cider.
And Hewe’s Crab, a variety from Virginia, is considered one of the best for cidermaking.
That’s why Sage Bird Ciderworks recently released its second vintage Virginia Hewe’s Crab, made entirely from these small, sugary apples harvested in 2021.
With a smooth, velvety texture, Hewe’s Crab ciders are set apart from other ciders by a full body and depth of flavor ranging from bright pops of lemon citrus to dark undertones of “wood” and “leather,” according to Zach Carlson, cidermaker and owner of Sage Bird.
“Obviously, there’s some crisp apple [flavor] in there as well,” Carlson said.
Part of a series called Age Old Apples, Sage Bird’s lush Virginia Hewe’s Crab cider pays homage to Virginia’s cider heritage.
This is Sage Bird’s second vintage of single varietal Hewe’s Crab cider. It released its first Hewe’s Crab as a 2020 vintage.
Like winemaking, the year on the vintage comes from the year the fruit was harvested. Since Sage Bird opened in 2020, it’s had two apple harvests to work with.
"We are harvest-based, where we get fruit for a limited time and we have to make everything that we’re going to work with for the year during that time,” Carlson said.
An early season variety, the Hewe’s Crab apples were harvested in late summer 2021 from Glaize Apples in Winchester. The cider was aged for five months.
Last season, Sage Bird sent its 2020 vintage to the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, the foremost international cider judging contest. Its Virginia Hewe’s Crab won a gold award in the Heritage Cider – Dry category.
“We’re trying to show some of these old-school apple varieties and some really unique flavors. Hewe’s is also one of the best cider apples. It’s well-known in Virginia. It grows well here. It’s a famous and highly sought after Southern cider apple,” Carlson said. “It’s kind of the quintessential heirloom cider for us.”
With 10% alcohol by volume, the high sugar content of fresh Hewe’s Crab apples produces what Hatch called “a walloping, alcoholic kick” once the sugar ferments. Puck Wade, a regular customer at Sage Bird, said this varietal is one of his favorites.
“It’s very palatable,” Wade said. “I want to call it crushable but that may be pejorative,” said Wade, who works as a manager and bartender at the Golden Pony.
Sage Bird’s 2020 vintage also won a November Virginia Cider Smackdown Championship, hosted by Albemarle Ciderworks. The cider beat out other Hewe’s Crab ciders from Albemarle and four other Virginia cideries.
“It’s [been] fun to compete at the international stage and at the local stage,” Carlson said. “Our Hewe’s has been recognized as being a really excellent cider. We’re super proud of it.”
Over a long stretch including the Prohibition era, the apple, along with cider overall, fell out of style, according to Hatch, who has lectured extensively on Virginia garden history though a 30-year tenure at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.
This has made the variety more expensive to get. Preserving apple varieties is tricky, Hatch explained. Just planting an apple’s seeds creates a new variety each time. To preserve a specific variety of apple, it requires a different propagation method, called butting and grafting.
Carlson said an important part of the business he owns with his wife Amberlee Carlson is preserving local traditions. He says sourcing Hewe’s Crab apples is well worth the cost for that reason.
“I’ve always valued knowing where things come from, knowing why things are the way they are,” Carlson said. “I think that helps you understand what’s preserving.”
Carlson said this year’s product tastes a bit brighter and more acidic, based on the differences in the harvest. Carlson made a 150-gallon batch, which is the most Sage Bird produces for a single batch.
“Every batch is different. It tastes different every year, that’s based on terroir,” Carlson said. “I think [this year’s vintage] is a little brighter, it has a little more acid. It kind of jumps off the palate a little bit more this time. But it’s still got all the richness that you don’t find in a lot of other apple ciders.”
On Jan. 26, the cidery celebrated the official release of the much-anticipated beverage with a hardcore punk show in its new North Wing space, added in November. While serving up glasses of the new vintage, local bands Crab Action and Tom, Hanks performed in the new space.
The 2021 vintage is on draft now at Sage Bird. It’s also available bottled.
