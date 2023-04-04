The previous week, I wrote about a few of the built-in snapshot features that Windows offers. I stated that there is a fantastic free Windows application. It is very effective at taking screenshots from your computer, but it also offers a variety of tools for processing and editing the photos you capture.
Up until a few months ago I used a paid application which was and still is excellent at processing screenshots and other graphics called, SnagIt (snagit.com). But at $62 vs. free, free sounds a lot better. Now make no mistake, SnagIt does many things that ShareX does not. However, for a general user, as most people are today, ShareX is all you need. (Confession here, I like them both and switch back and forth between them.)
If you are interested after reading the information below, you can download ShareX from getsharex.com.
ShareX is a robust, open-source screenshot utility with many features that can be used for a variety of tasks. You can do any of the following with ShareX. You can just take simple screenshots, which we discussed last week. You can use it to capture a screenshot of your desktop, a particular application, or a specific area on your screen. Additionally, you have the option of taking the screenshot in various ways, including entire screen, active window, or region.
You can make video tutorials, demos, and/or presentations by recording your desktop. ShareX can record and play a variety of video formats. The software can compress and decompress digital video with the aid of video codecs. You can adjust the recording settings to suit your requirements and reduce the size and quality of the original video.
Numerous file-sharing platforms, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and Imgur, are supported by ShareX natively. Direct file uploading is possible through these platforms, and you can then distribute a link to others. Additionally, it has an integrated picture editor that lets you annotate and modify your screenshots. Before sharing your images, you can edit them by adding text, arrows, shapes, and other graphical elements. Emojis included.
If you are interested in the specifics of your computer, ShareX has an integrated tool that enables you to keep track of its resources, including CPU, memory, and disk utilization.
Along with making screenshots and recording videos, ShareX also lets you capture audio. This can help you make tutorial videos or add narration to the videos you make. One of my favorite features is OCR support, Optical Character Recognition. The software includes a feature that enables text to be extracted from screenshots and images. For instance, you could copy the language from a sign you saw online and paste it into a document. You can convert it into English from a variety of other languages as well.
Let us imagine you want to apply a watermark to your design to prevent others from printing it without giving you credit. With ShareX, you can easily brand your content and safeguard your intellectual property by adding watermarks to your screenshots and videos.
Last today (but it has many more features not mentioned here) it has capture history. It keeps a history of your region captures, allowing you to easily go back and capture the same region again if needed.
All things considered, ShareX is a highly adaptable and functional application. It can assist you with a variety of activities involving the capture, editing, and sharing of screenshots and videos. It is worthwhile to investigate its characteristics in order to learn new things while having fun and streamlining your job process.
