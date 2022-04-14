An annual Good Friday prayer walk, taking place on the day Christians remember the passion of Jesus Christ leading up to the resurrection, stops at 10 downtown churches and public spots.
Starting at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Good Friday Ecumenical Prayer Walk – involving multiple Christian sects -- will take place from noon to 1 p.m. The walk is based on the Stations of the Cross, a Christian devotion where pilgrims “visit” different scenes from the passion of Christ, according to an email from Phil Kniss, senior pastor of Park View Mennonite Church.
Text from the Bible book of John that represent each station of the cross will be read aloud by local Christian volunteers, who will carry a large cross from one stop to the next downtown, the email said. Each reading will be accompanied by a prayer led by John Heeringa, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, according to the email.
The walk will conclude at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ. The contemplative event is open to the public and the route is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers, Kniss said in the email.
— Staff Report
