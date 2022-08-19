Mary Zompetti, an artist and professor at Hollins University, will showcase a collection of camera-less photographic work at Bridgewater College from Monday to Sept. 27, according to a press release from the college.
Zompetti will exhibit "The Lost Garden" in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery on the main floor of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m.
According to the press release, Zompetti uses traditional and experimental analog photographic methods to investigate land, home and environment. Her recent camera-less photographic work explores the nature of film emulsion exposed to environmental conditions where she uses light, weather and time to create photographs that embrace chance, mistake and deterioration.
"The Lost Garden" series is created by exposing large-format film to environmental conditions over extended periods of time, the press release says. Wind, rain, ice and snow alter the film, leaving time- and place-specific impressions, the release says.
"My creative process is driven by curious experimentation with analog photographic materials — not in the quest for the perfect, captured moment, but rather for the possibilities that exist when control is relinquished and chance helps guide both the process and questions being asked by the work. This curiosity excites and drives me to push the medium further, seeing what is possible outside the parameters of traditional photographic processes," Zompetti said in a statement.
The display is free and open to the public.
— Staff Report
