In addition to in-person receptions at multiple venues for First Fridays Downtown on Friday, the Arts Council of the Valley will host special arts experiences during Best.Weekend.Ever., including events at Court Square Theater.
On Saturday, free tours and free popcorn will be offered at Court Square Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a chance to meet J.P. Gulla, the theater’s new managing director.
Also at Court Square Theater, at 1 p.m., Valley Playhouse actors will read a comedy, “Harvey,” by Mary Chase.
Between noon and 4 p.m., Smith House Galleries will be open to view “Here + There: Exploring Multi-Layered Identity Through Photography,” along with, “The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism,” by Deborah Pugh in the Upstairs Gallery. Masks required. Both shows are viewable online.
A Community Sculpture Painting Day will take place at the Language of Love sculpture behind the House from 2 to 4 p.m. The artist, Jeff Guinn, will assist members of the community in stenciling the new piece of public art.
— Staff Report
