“The ‘20s Are Back at Bridgewater” is a new exhibit featuring artifacts from Bridgewater College from the 1920s, which marks 100 years of the college’s history.
The artifacts, along with photos, are on display in the college’s Newlen-Bradford Special Collections, located on the lower level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, from April 19 through Oct. 3. The exhibit encourages viewers to compare what life was like 100 years ago with life today, according to a press release.
Curated by Stephanie S. Gardner, special collections librarian and Savannah Scott, an undergraduate student, the exhibit is free and open to the public. Visit libguides.bridgewater.edu/home for exhibit hours.
“Through the material culture study, we interpret themes such as, what was life like for female students at 1920s Bridgewater College? How has Bridgewater College become increasingly diverse and inclusive since the 1920s?” Gardner said.
