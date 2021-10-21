"Rockin’ Joey" Trites has been an Elvis tribute artist for over 30 years and first began performing as “The King” when he was 8 years old after being introduced to Elvis’ music by an uncle.
Trites, who went on to win a people’s choice award at the 2005 Images of the King World Championship in Memphis, Tenn., will perform next month along with tribute artist Jed Duvall at Rockin’ in the Vineyard, a benefit show at Bluestone Vineyard.
“Elvis died before I was born. My uncle was a huge Elvis fan, and he played a lot of Elvis music for me and I loved it," Trites said. "I wanted to perform like him, to do Elvis, just to keep his music alive for the fans. I do a lot of charity events throughout the year and anytime I get to do something that helps somebody out, it means a lot.”
On Nov. 5 and 6 from 5 to 10 p.m., Rockin’ at the Vineyard will feature live entertainment by rock 'n’ roll and country tribute artists Rockin’ Joey performing as Elvis and Conway Twitty and Duvall, who’ll perform as Johnny Cash and Paul McCartney.
The event benefits the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, which operates a food pantry and a family services and emergency shelter and distributes Christmas gifts to families in need through the Angel Tree gift program, along with its annual Red Kettle Campaign, a volunteer-run push for donations around the holidays.
The event’s coordinator, Mary Miller, who retired from the American Red Cross and worked in fundraising and community outreach, stays active by using her free time to organize benefits for charities.
Trites, who hails from North Carolina, said he puts on an exciting show and likes to get off stage and engage the audience. He said his Elvis set will feature multiple outfits.
“These are not called impersonators; they’re called tribute artists. It’s a show to bring back memories, to remember that song and where you were, what you were doing and what Elvis song [means] the most to you. It’s just a fun event, something that people can get out and enjoy an evening and take away their worries for a while. It’s a way to feel like you’re in the world again,” Miller said.
The event takes place in Bluestone Vineyard’s Meeting House, an indoor banquet space with a cathedral ceiling, fireplace and views of the Allegheny Mountains. It will be catered by Outback Steakhouse and will feature a buffet dinner of sirloin steak, vegetables and mashed potatoes along with plated salads and bread. Coffee, tea and lemonade will be served, and a selection of Bluestone Vineyard wines will be available for purchase.
“It feels really good to have a place where people can host an event that gives back to the community and helps people in need,” said Emily Eby, marketing coordinator at Bluestone Vineyard. “We’ve had a part in marketing and worked really close with Mary. The Salvation Army’s just a great organization that our owners have been close with.”
Tickets for the event cost $65 and include dinner, live entertainment and a door prize. Tickets can be purchased by calling 540-828-0099. Eby said tickets are also available for purchase in Bluestone Vineyard’s tasting room. All proceeds will go toward the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, and each attendee is asked to bring a new toy in its original packaging for the Salvation Army to distribute at Christmastime.
Attendees will have the opportunity to donate cash and register to ring for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Additionally, there will be an Angel Tree with gift requests for families in need in the area. Attendees may deliver a new, unwrapped gift with the tag to the Salvation Army’s Harrisonburg office. The event will also include a raffle and door prizes.
Harrisonburg Salvation Army Captain Harold Gitau said revenue from the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign during the holidays makes up a large part of its annual budget and also helps pay for gifts at Christmas.
“Most of the time people know [the Salvation Army] when it comes to Christmas but during the rest of the year we need support, we need volunteers, because the need is throughout the year,” Gitau said. “Any place or any time that somebody feels like they have time, or they have the talent or they have monetary or in-kind donations, they can always call the office and we’ll let them know what they can help us with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.