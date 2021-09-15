Eastern Mennonite University Theater and the Visual and Communication Arts program will present "U2 Romeo & Juliet," an original rock musical adapted from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," and the music of Irish rock band U2, this fall.
Performances will take place at EMU's Mainstage Theater on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., on Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be student matinees on Oct. 19 and 20 at 10 a.m.
The "sprawling, gender-bending" cast is made up of students from EMU theater and live music will be performed by local band, Prince Bellerose, according to the press release.
The show, which was adapted by Jerry Holsopple and Justin Poole is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets for the modern retelling of the Shakespearean tragedy can be purchased online at emu.edu/box-office or by phone at 540-432-4582.
