Like a circuitous path on a map, it’s difficult to trace the exact origin of the concept for the Great Eastern Trail.
Based on materials provided by the Great Eastern Trail Association, Earl Shaffer, who completed the entire Appalachian Trail in 1948, noted “Western Trails” in letters, and in 2000, Lloyd MacAskill, a member of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, wrote an article in Appalachian Trailway News that called attention to the trails that already existed to the west of the AT.
“The big difference with the Appalachian Trail is the Great Eastern Trail is still new and it’s a linkup of existing trails,” said John Spies, Great Eastern Trail Association treasurer and webmaster. “The Great Eastern Trail is becoming more known by section hikers. We have a lot of people doing two or three or one-week section hikes.”
Tom Johnson, who died in 2019, was a member of the American Hiking Society who saw all of those rumblings and decided to take action. He organized an informal group first in 2003, and then in 2007, after much deliberation on an appropriate name, the Great Eastern Trail Association was incorporated, made of volunteers from existing trail clubs coming together to create a western alternative to the AT. Johnson was the first president of the Great Eastern Trail Association.
Part of that mission is coming to fruition Saturday as the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club will host a celebration and placing of Great Eastern Trail signs near High Knob trail.
On Saturday, there will be a celebration in the High Knob parking area on US 33 at the Virginia-West Virginia state line from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club Southern Shenandoah Valley Chapter. The celebration will include refreshments, brochures and a presentation by Tim Hupp, president of the Great Eastern Trail Association.
It will also coincide with the placement of signs marking the trail.
A completely volunteer-based effort and still largely a work in progress, the Great Eastern Trail covers 1,800 miles across nine states and stretches from Alabama to the Finger Lakes in New York. The trail runs to the west of the Appalachian Trail. It’s made up of existing trails and is more remote than the AT.
Lynn Cameron, a member of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club Southern Shenandoah Valley Chapter, and her husband Malcolm manage trail maintenance volunteers in the North River Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. They help maintain parts of the Great Eastern Trail.
“[The trail] passes through our district, so we’re very supportive of it and want to help in any way we can,” Cameron said. “The trails in the North River District, many of them are high elevation. They go through peaks like High Knob. The portion of the Great Eastern Trail that goes through our area has a lot of great scenic views, it goes through old-growth forests. It’s got a great array of wildflowers in the fall. It’s a beautiful place to hike.”
The Great Eastern Trail, more remote than the AT, is largely unmarked and still has one major gap in West Virginia, but connects using existing trails to almost cover the entire western part of Appalachia. Only a handful of individuals have hiked the entire trail, according to Spies.
“We will be placing one or two signs there near the parking lot on High Knob,” Cameron said. “So it’s kind of exciting that the trail will actually be marked. It’s been a long time in the works."
