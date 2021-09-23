The Arts Council of the Valley announces the return of the Hispanic Film Festival at Court Square Theater from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3.
The festival, organized by Karina Kline-Gabel, lecturer of Spanish for the Foreign Language Department at James Madison University, coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
This year’s films include “I Carry You With Me,” which will play Sept. 29 and 30 at 9 p.m. “Dolores” will play Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m., “Song Without a Name” will play Oct. 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. and “La Llorona,” will play on Oct. 2 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.
This year’s films highlight class disparity, romance, disenfranchised indigenous women and the life of activist Dolores Huerta, according to the Arts Council. Tickets are available at the door.
— Staff Report
