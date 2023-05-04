While shopping at a large department store last week, I encountered four small dogs on leashes. One of those dogs had to be restrained by its owner from attacking me.
“No, don’t hurt her,” said the owner while pulling back on the animal’s leash. “No, don’t hurt her.”
While I’m grateful the owner was paying enough attention to their pet to see what was happening, it made me feel unsafe.
I mean, what if an owner gets engrossed in their shopping and doesn’t notice what their dog is doing? What if they’re too late to restrain their dog from attacking another shopper?
Granted, this incident was the exception.
And don’t get me wrong. I have a dog. I like my dog.
Throughout our marriage, the husband and I have usually had a dog.
In New York, we had a Pekinese, not the breed we would have chosen, but as the husband was driving home on a highway, he witnessed this little dog get hit by the car right in front of him.
So he pulled over to check the hurt creature. As nobody else had stopped, the husband took him to a veterinarian. As it turned out, the dog needed a cast across his chest and on a leg.
When we moved to Virginia, we gave Buffy to my mother-in-law, who adored him.
So I, too, am a pet owner. I also have two cats.
Since our dog, Jojo, enjoys riding in the SUV and in the dump truck, the husband often takes him along on errands when making short stops. Jojo especially likes going to the bank window because they give him biscuits.
If the husband has to run into a store for a few minutes, he cracks the windows and leaves Jojo in the vehicle. (He does not leave the dog in a hot vehicle in the summer.)
Jojo likes that too. He doesn’t bark at or try to lunge at people who walk by.
But, well-behaved as Jojo is, it’s never occurred to us to bring him into the places where we do business.
Yes, I know that people with service dogs need to have their pet with them.
Several years ago the husband and I attended a baseball game in another state. When we arrived, we learned it was Dog Day, when owners could bring their dogs and watch the game from a designated area.
During the game, a thunderstorm broke out. Many dogs get anxious when it thunders. My dog shakes, whimpers and tries to find a place to hide. Some dogs howl and go into a full-blown panic.
That’s what happened to many of the dogs at the stadium that day. While we waited under our umbrella for the rain to stop, we could hear them howling and barking.
My dog would have preferred to be at home where he could take refuge in his familiar hiding spots. At the stadium, there was no place to hide.
If dogs are going to be allowed into more and more public spaces, then we all need to follow dog etiquette.
“If you are a member of the public and see the most a-dor-able dog in your local bookstore, please ask before you pet,” advises the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York City. “Adorable does not equal friendly and if you startle a dog, the dog may snap or bite.”
And, the center cautions, if you’re a pet owner, be honest. If your dog is not fond of strangers, tell people not to pet the dog.
And remember these (unrelated but amusing) words from President Woodrow Wilson: “If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.”
