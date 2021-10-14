Students from the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance are putting on a magical performance of William Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this week featuring 1960s costumes and modern twists.
The show, which opened on Tuesday, has daily performances at 8 p.m. through Saturday and a 2 p.m. show on Sunday. Tickets are available online, at the box office and by phone at 540–568–7000.
This interpretation is loosely set in America during the 1960s, according to Oliver Mayes, guest director and theater artist. The time period stands out with glitzy and psychedelic costumes and a modern style. The simple set on the deck of the Forbes Center Mainstage Theatre makes a high impact with moving platforms, cascading silver curtains, colorful lighting and a forested bed for Fairy Queen Titania, played by Diana Afriye-Opoku, a junior.
The comedy, originally written in 1595 and set in ancient Greece, is about a group of young lovers and a troupe of amateur actors who enter a magical forest one midsummer night, the lovers pursuing romantic desire and the performers pursuing passion for their craft, Mayes said.
The forest is ruled by fairies, whose costumes reflect the colorful style of the 1960s, featuring sparkly bell-bottoms and psychedelic patterns, along with vibrant, shimmery makeup and loud wigs. The fairies are a constant source of mischief, laughter and music-making, including folk instruments like guitar and a rain stick, vocals and dance. Puck, the main fairy played by senior Carter Crosby, casts spells on the humans that create physical and emotional transformations that call into question traditional views of romantic love.
Mayes, who holds a master of fine arts in theater directing from the University of South Dakota and directed for the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, said he collaborated with the cast to build an interpretation of the story that they wanted to tell: a story that pokes fun at traditional views of love and society’s tight grip over romantic relationships and life in general, according to Mayes.
“'Midsummer' helps me or helps us as artists open up a dialogue about asking questions in relation to what love is,” Mayes said. "I think it’s about the power and complexity of love and desire specifically within its relationship to society and the patriarchy. I’m interested in interrogating the idea of what love is. We use the word so much, we throw it around a lot that I think we’ve lost the weight of what it is.”
Auditions for “Midsummer” were held in late August, and the cast began rehearsing on Aug. 31.
“We ended up casting it in a way that is going to elevate the story, specifically with some of my choices to swap the gender of different roles," Mayes said. "It’s telling a slightly different story in some of those scenarios. I think those choices help us understand why the characters are doing what they’re doing.”
Lovers Hermia, played by senior Maddie Thomas, and Lysander, played by freshman Mason Jett, are scorned by Hermia’s mother, who wants her to marry Demetrius, played by junior Abel Haddish. During the night in the forest, the fairies cast a spell on Lysander that makes him fall in love with Helena, cast as a male and performed by junior Joshua Higgins.
“Usually Hermia, in other plays, is played by a white woman, and obviously I’m Black so it gives it a different perspective on the show,” Thomas said. “[Hermia] is humble, she is kind and she is strong-willed. In the world of the play, in 1969, she’s probably had to deal with a lot of hate and stuff from other people, especially pursuing this interracial relationship. The looks, the stares, the comments, the racial slurs and stuff. Just that willpower and not being afraid and making yourself known in a room is definitely the kind of character that Hermia is, and I can relate to that as well. I can play this role even though it’s traditionally not played by somebody who is my color. I can still do this, and being fearless just as Hermia’s fearless.”
Kate Arecchi, associate director for the School of Theatre and Dance, said being involved in a production like this is a co-curricular and time-intensive part of their program. Arecchi said all of the students in the cast are part of the School of Theatre and Dance.
“Students involved in production, they’re usually in rehearsal three to four hours a day, five or six days a week,” Arecchi said. “Students are often putting in anywhere from 10 to 20 hours, outside of class, on a production.”
Mayes said the students were especially interested in exploring different ways the script could be interpreted and were eager to collaborate.
“[The students at JMU] are some of the most intellectual students I’ve worked with. They’re interested in interrogating the text and really knowing what’s going on and what opportunities are available to them in terms of expressing the story. The subtext isn’t always clear, or it is, but there’s five different versions of it. It’s been really fun to work with students who are interested in trying those five different versions and talking about what makes sense in the story we’re specifically telling,” Mayes said.
Thomas said she took a heightened language class in the School of Theatre and Dance. In the class, Thomas said, she learned about the structure and rhythm of Shakespeare’s writing, which helped her understand the text of “Midsummer” more easily.
“It’s a text that you have to get used to. It’s a text that you really have to study. The way that it’s written is almost as if the words are placed in places that they’re not supposed to be," Thomas said. "It’s obviously how they talked back then and it made sense to Shakespeare, so you have to do the language research really to know what you’re saying and what you’re talking about.”
