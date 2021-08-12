Country musicians and singer-songwriters Kendell Marvel and Leah Blevins will perform Sunday at 8 p.m. at The Golden Pony.
A southern Illinois native, Marvel's latest album, "Solid Gold Sounds," co-written with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, was released in 2019. Marvel has also written songs for Chris Stapleton and Gary Allan.
Leah Blevins is a debut artist whose first full-length album, “First Time Feeling,” was released on Aug. 6. Blevins' songs feature literary lyrics and an Appalachian heritage.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.