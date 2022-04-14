In the final moments of rehearsal, a local metal-punk band rocked so hard, the old Harrisonburg house it practiced in seemed to lift off the ground.
Once the wooden beams of the cool, dark cement basement stopped shuddering, the five members of Crab Action, drenched in sweat, seemed to slowly come back down to Earth. They gathered to reminisce about 10 years of playing music in Harrisonburg.
Bassist Matt Isham -- who has curly, dark “rock 'n' roll” long locks of hair and wore a T-shirt with a joke about class struggle on it – said he’s been the bassist for about five years in the group that calls its musical style “hardcore space-age punk.”
Led by vocalist and lyricist Grant "Gnat King Cruel" Penrod, who serves on the planning committee for MACROCK, Harrisonburg’s indie music festival, the band marked its “10th Crabniversary” with a concert at Sage Bird Ciderworks on March 17.
It also celebrated the anniversary with the release of a new single, a cover of “From Out of Nowhere” by rock band Faith No More.
A reason to celebrate, Crab Action’s 10th anniversary represents a kind of return to normal for the five-person group, with live performances amping back up, according to guitarist George "Booze Worm" Dodson.
“We’re just about back on pace with the shows we were doing before,” said Dodson, who has a newborn. “Can’t really travel as much, personally.”
An unlikely start, Crab Action formed at the 2012 Harrisonburg Rock Lotto, according to members. The Rock Lotto is an event that challenges local musicians to form bands in seven weeks for a concert.
Most bands do not live on past the Rock Lotto, but Crab Action kept going. It doesn’t have all the same members. Dodson and Isham are newer members who have joined over the 10 years.
“We had a lot of fun,” Penrod said. “That night, I think there was a little bit of talk about, ‘Oh, we could do this again.’”
Crab Action’s name has no specific meaning, other than the members present at the Rock Lotto thought the two words sounded cool together, according to Penrod. In addition to Penrod, drummer Greg “The Unnamable Horror aka Lloyd” Baker was at the 2012 lotto and guitarist Christopher "Broccoli Killbush" Straub joined shortly after the original group formed.
During the pandemic, the group participated in Sofapalooza, a Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance virtual event, where all the members of the band recorded separately from their own homes, according to Isham. Crab Action also made appearances in local artist Jaguardini’s internet variety show, “Empire of Excellence,” which also emerged during the pandemic, Penrod said.
In addition to the 2022 single, the group’s discography includes the 2015 album “Vampire Robot Werewolf Airplane” and 2020 album “Cobra Antic.” The discography also includes two live albums recorded at downtown Harrisonburg live music venue and restaurant The Golden Pony.
Penrod, who usually creates the lyrics and does most of the writing for the group, said the band is currently in the early stages of a new album. The members of the band said crafting albums is a democratic process and all of the members bring new riffs for potential songs.
Upcoming concerts for Crab Action include a number of private bookings, along with a May 14 concert with Valkyrie, a “proto-metal” band from the Blue Ridge area and Savannah, Ga.-based Black Tusk, a swamp metal band, at The Golden Pony.
The band also spends much of the year preparing for an annual Halloween cover show at The Golden Pony. Each year, Crab Action performs covers from a different band.
“Every Halloween, and we’ve done the past five-something years,” Baker said. “It’s always different. We’ve done, for the cover stuff, Faith No More, Guns N’ Roses, Spinal Tap.”
