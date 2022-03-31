MACROCK, an annual indie music festival and college radio conference, will take place this weekend.
The festival will feature nearly 80 indie bands from across the region. The festival allowed bands to submit video auditions for this year’s event. Lead organizer Jon Furson said the applicants were impressive.
“We were just absolutely blown away [by the bands that applied],” Furson said. “I want to see every band that’s playing. That’s impossible, but I’m still so stoked to see as much as I can.”
MACROCK, formerly known as the Mid-Atlantic College Radio Conference, began in 1996 as an extension of WXJM, James Madison University’s student-run radio station, according to the festival’s website.
Indie and rock groups that performed throughout MACROCK’s history have included multiple Grammy-nominee Sufjan Stevens, Dashboard Confessional, Animal Collective, Washington, D.C.-based post hardcore group Fugazi, Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Superchunk, L.A.-based Best Coast, Philly-based the War on Drugs and Eternal Summers from Roanoke.
“The Harrisonburg community continues to believe in our mission,” organizer Camila Maric said in a text message. “I can’t wait to see everyone who’s been involved in MACROCK in past years and hear stories about how the festival has evolved.”
Shows begin Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon and continue through midnight each night across multiple venues in downtown Harrisonburg. Venues for this year’s festival include Clementine, the Golden Pony, Pale Fire Brewing Co., Restless Moons Brewing, Ruby’s Arcade, Three Notch’d Valley Collab House and Sage Bird Ciderworks.
This year’s lineup features musicians Richmond-based Benét, Destructo Disk from Winchester, Wilkjayy from Harrisonburg, Allegra Krieger from New York City, Psymon Spine from Brooklyn, and Heavy Temple from Philadelphia, the festival’s website said.
Benét is an up-and-coming artist whose picture recently appeared on the cover of Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” playlist. Benét’s music transcends the indie genre and stretches to dance pop, according to a story in Richmond indie culture publication Style Weekly.
“[The] Richmond [music scene is] pretty indie,” Benét Nutall was quoted as saying in the story. “I’ve felt like I wasn’t going to fit in, or people weren’t going to like what I was doing, because it’s so not that. [My music is] pop. It’s dance music.”
The event’s lineup will also include bands that formed in Harrisonburg, including the Judy Chops, TV Sunset, Lobby Boy, Zach Benson, Funeral Chatter, Palmyra, Sashathem and Onokio. For the full schedule, visit macrockva.org/bands.
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Golden Pony, the festival will include a record label expo, which will also feature local artists and public relations professionals.
The event will also include two panels on indie music topics, which will be held at Three Notch’d Valley Collab House on East Market Street.
Tickets for the festival are available online at macrockva.org/registration for single-day or weekend passes. All tickets are issued at will-call, which is at Three Notch’d Valley Collab House. They can also be purchased the day of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.