WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre is back at Shenandoah University, and the professional three-musical series is going for a bigger-than-Broadway experience in terms of its musicians.
With a 17-piece orchestra this summer, Shenandoah will have several more musicians than the average Broadway musical has these days, said Jeremy Scott Blaustein, producing artistic director of the summer theater.
“We always play the score exactly as written,” Blaustein said.
Though he said Broadway theaters have started to economize by limiting the number of musicians in their pit orchestras, they’re able to make up for that through digital amplification.
For the Shenandoah summer theater, having a full orchestra offers the big sound they want, said Elizabeth Albert, managing director of the summer theater and operations manager of the theater division at Shenandoah Conservatory.
This summer, the theater will produce “42nd Street,” “The Bridges of Madison County” and Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
From today through July 10, “42nd Street” will offer a tap-dancing show that tells the story of an understudy destined to be a star through big hits like “I Only Have Eyes for You,” “We’re in the Money” and “Forty-Second Street.”
A classic backstage story, the play was written in the 1930s and is all about optimism and hope.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the bestselling novel and subsequent 1995 film adaptation, is new to the stage at Shenandoah and tells the story of two people caught between duty and desire. The musical is rated PG-13 and runs from July 14 to 24.
The musical adaptation offers emotional layers and “allows people to connect deeper,” Blaustein said.
“It delivers on all of the things you would want,” he said.
Finishing out the summer run is “Cinderella,” back by popular demand for the first time since 1997, which runs from July 28 to Aug. 7.
The musical uses the original score from the 1957 made-for-television production starring Julie Andrews, but the story offers an adaptation that was updated in 2013.
“I think Cinderella has a little more agency,” Albert said.
Summer performances often present a whirlwind affair for the actors preparing their roles, the musicians rehearsing their music and the crew making the sets and the costumes. But this year was elevated by the sheer number of costumes needed for both “42nd Street” and “Cinderella.”
The costume department had so many costumes that it expanded to a second room just for the clothing required in “Cinderella.”
Though it’s housed at Shenandoah University, the summer music theater is a professional theater that pays all of its artists and crew.
The theater chooses the best person for each role, though it gives priority to students when it can, since they’re already in Winchester.
Actors will sometimes return from one year to the next, though Albert said there are a lot of new cast members this year, even from as far away as Washington state.
They try to keep ticket costs down through gifts from multiple donors and grants.
Albert said it also helps to have the support of the university, which houses the out-of-town cast and crew in one of the residence halls.
Performances are at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. “Cinderella” will also have a 1:30 p.m. performance on Aug. 2 and a 2:30 p.m. performance on Aug. 4.
Tickets are $41 for adults, $34 for seniors 62 and older and $21 for youth 16 or younger.
Subscriptions are $98 for adults, $81 for seniors and $50 for youth. Group rates are also available.
Buy tickets by calling 540-665-4569 or through ssmtva.org. Box office summer hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday from May 30 to Aug. 12. The box office is also open two hours before each performance.
