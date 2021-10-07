The Virginia Quilt Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a virtual celebration on Saturday at 1 p.m., along with a schedule of in-person offerings.
“Our anniversary was truly last year,” said Heidi Haynes, Virginia Quilt Museum board member. “We knew that we wouldn’t be able to gather in a large group, so we decided to go virtual. Other than two weeks last year during the pandemic, we’ve been open. We were the only museum in Harrisonburg open last year. It was a big deal. I just think it’s phenomenal that the museum was able to keep the doors open.”
The virtual celebration on Saturday is free to attend, with registration required online through the museum’s website, and will include a lecture by Jeffrey Evans on Virginia textiles and a collection of interviews from past museum directors. The event will be hosted by Virginia quilter Pat Sloan and will conclude with a toast to the quilt museum.
Alicia Thomas, executive director of the museum, said the history of the museum will continue to bind the community together.
“One of the important things is not only preserving the quilts that have already been made but also encouraging people to continue quilting so that the knowledge and art form continues into the next century so that it doesn’t become a lost art form," she said. "Having a physical museum is really important because not only do we preserve the collection but we can teach those classes, people can come in and see the physical collection and see how things used to be done and ways to adapt that and make it relevant for changing times.”
The museum also launched a Silver Giving Tree campaign for its anniversary and is offering personalized ornaments for sale, which will be placed on display in the museum with a message sent to the honoree. All donations up to $2,500 will be matched and will go toward the museum’s general fund for operations.
The Virginia Quilt Museum is a nonprofit that was founded in 1995 and is located in the historic Warren Sipe House on South Main Street, which was completed in 1856. The museum is designated the official quilt museum by the commonwealth of Virginia and offers three levels of curated gallery space with shows that rotate multiple times each year.
The museum created a virtual tour tracing its history, which is available on the museum’s website. The museum also offers a variety of virtual programming, including the show “No Boundaries,” which is viewable on the museum’s website on the “Virtual Tours” page.
“Hometown Girl: Appliqued Quilts of Mimi Dietrich” and “What the Bees See: Botanical 3D Quilts by Andrea Finch” are on display at the museum in person through Feb. 9. “Twisted: Quilts by Mary Kerr,” a collection of modern quilts that incorporate vintage elements, and "COVID-19 Hope Quilts” are also on display at the museum. These shows are viewable in person during the museum’s business hours.
The museum offers extended hours and free admission from 4 to 7 p.m. on First Fridays Downtown through 2021.
