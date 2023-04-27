As if COVID wasn’t enough of a lockdown, now home projects are keeping me at home.
It’s a good thing I was home last Monday morning, when a man in a small red pickup pulled into our driveway, got out and gazed over the back of the property.
He didn’t seem to be heading toward the door, so I went out to greet him and ask if he needed help.
Turns out he lived in my house as a teenager in the 1970s. His dad is the one who added the back room onto the old house, along with creating the pond out back.
Coincidentally, the next day we were starting a major renovation of that back room.
Get this: He said he helped his dad with insulating that room. Haha! We were going to add insulation in the walls and ceiling. So that’s how we found out the room only needs insulation under the floor, from whence it has disappeared.
Part of that room is partitioned with a door into the kitchen. When we first moved here it was a bathroom, but then the husband pulled the fixtures for use as a pantry.
So now we’re reinstalling the fixtures and partitioning that space into a lavatory (powder room, half-bath) and using the rest for a pantry.
The current first floor bathroom, as in many 1800s homes, was an afterthought. When we’re outside and need to use the bathroom, we have to go through the backroom, through the kitchen, through the living room and through my office to get there. We track in dirt. Guests get lost on the way.
This little lavatory will be right inside the back door. Plus, it will be a few steps away from the parlor, which, should we ever as we age decide to live on one floor, can be converted to a bedroom.
In the meantime, my downstairs is a mess.
That’s what happens when you’re renovating one area of your home. I’ve got cake pans in my office, flour and jelly jars in my parlor, and books everywhere.
(My house has a bookcase in every room.
My office contains books about writing, culture, spirituality, self-help and psychology. The living room has art, classics and other fiction. The parlor has poetry and the Elizabeth Goudge collection. My bedroom has short stories and detective novels. The spare room has more fiction and small collections.
The large bookcase in that backroom contains lots of how-to books, gardening, history and biography, Bibles and theology, children’s books, college lit tomes and travel books.
Writing this, I remember saying often that my mansion in heaven is going to be a library. Now I realize I’m kinda living in a library now.
I have parted with several boxes of precious books, but there are still many.)
What’s kept me at home for several months is phase 1 of making lined curtains for every room. And now, just as I’m packing away my sewing machine, it strikes me that this new back room, with its replacement windows for our new dining room, will need curtains.
Don’t tell me to just go ahead and buy them. I can make exactly what I want for much less money. Plus, being retired, I have the time.
The husband and I are DIYers, but we know our limitations. We’ve hired someone for most of the work, but we’re doing the rest.
My apologies if this is tedious reading.
I’d intended to write about these projects as symbolic of change in our lives, of inner work and transformation.
Maybe next week.
