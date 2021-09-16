On the third Saturday in September, U.S. 340, a highway that runs along the eastern portion of the Shenandoah Valley, becomes a sort of treasure map.
The Route 340 Yard Sale, which takes place in homes and towns along the highway, is a mega yard sale open to any homeowner or community member to showcase their items yard-sale style, and draws thrift shoppers and flea market flippers from the Valley and beyond.
The annual event, in its 11th edition, takes place Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon with unofficial pregame shopping on Friday. It runs from Waynesboro to Luray. This year, the event has expanded to include more parking lot slots so sellers who don't live along the highway can join in the sale. Anyone can be a seller, so the items available vary but are said to include clothes, antiques, toys, furniture, housewares, books, handcrafted items and more.
The event, organized by nonprofit civic organization Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, is said to expand every year since it began near the Merck and Co. facility, but always has the same goal: to build community, increase economic development throughout the Valley and build hype for Elkton’s Autumn Days craft festival.
In the Elkton area, sellers can opt to buy a slot in the parking lot at the Junior Order of the United American Mechanics building and, for the first time this year, the Elkton Area Community Center.
Elkton Area Community Center Director Samantha Brown said vendors will be allowed to sell at the center by purchasing a 15-by-15-foot space. Brown said the community center is in a great location for vendors who don’t live near the highway.
“We are right off of 340,” Brown said. “[We] give people an opportunity who don’t live right near the highway to show up and sell their items as well. It’s the first time people have been allowed to sell in the parking lot … because we want to give everyone in the community the opportunity to participate — not just those that live along the route.”
Brown said there are only five signups so far, but she expects as the weekend draws nearer, more will register for a slot.
No prior registration is needed for individual yard sales, and the yard sale is free to attend.
Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden, vice chair of EPIC, said the yard sale is about more than helping people clean out their homes. It’s an opportunity to draw economic development to Elkton and other towns in the Valley.
“We hope that it just draws awareness of what’s available in our community,” Gooden said. “If somebody’s just driving through for the yard sale, maybe they’ll see that we’ve got these great businesses downtown or some restaurants they’d want to come back to and they’d make a return trip to the community."
