On Tuesday, the Arts Council of the Valley will host an artist talk with photographer Deborah Pugh and a book talk with the creators of “Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery and Surprise” from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Smith House Galleries.
The free event focuses on the positive aspects of aging via Pugh’s show of low-key portraiture, “The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism,” which is on display in the upstairs gallery at Smith House Galleries through Aug. 27.
The book talk will feature “Better with Age: Creativity, Discovery and Surprise” co-editors Bob Bersson and Jack Greer, along with Christine Edwards and Robin McNallie, who will read their essays.
Smith House Galleries also features “Wendy Lam: A Retrospective” through Aug. 27, along with Pugh’s exhibit. Both shows are available online and at the galleries weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.