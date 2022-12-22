About once a week I stop at Mount Crawford Creamery to pick up milk and other dairy products.
Sometimes one of the owners is in the shop. Mr. Will is an ordinary farmer, taking a break from his chores, chatting with the checkout clerk and customers.
It’s a family farm. They pasture and milk the cows and process their dairy products right there.
Even as you walk toward the shop door, you see the cows to your right, under shelter, munching away at their feeding troughs, or mangers.
You don’t have to travel to the Holy Land to see where Jesus was born.
According to the biblical account, the Savior of the world was born in an ordinary stable in the town of Bethlehem. The Church of the Nativity stands there now, over the cave that once served as a shelter for farm animals. No longer a stable, the indoor spot is paved with marble and marked with a silver star.
So a visit to a local dairy farm may provide just as genuine an experience of what that birth environment was like as making a costly pilgrimage on jets and buses to the actual place.
After all, he was born among “us,” right? All of us?
Not to diminish a desire to travel to a holy place—whether it’s Bethlehem or Iona or Lourdes—but let’s be honest here. It costs thousands of dollars. This makes such a pilgrimage a possibility only for the privileged.
So what about the poor or lower middle class? The ordinary person?
Jesus was born to an ordinary family. His dad was a carpenter.
“In Jesus, God became part of our small, homely world and entered into human limits and ordinariness—and remained anonymous and largely invisible for his first 30 years,” writes Fr. Richard Rohr in a recent Daily Meditation.
When Jesus called people to follow him, he called ordinary people. Mostly fishermen, a tax collector, as they were going about their daily tasks of making a living.
Jesus did not aspire to climb to the top of the heap, as we Americans are programmed to do, but remained among the laboring class into which he was born. He walked from town to town, hanging out in public places where people were buying and selling and tending their animals and marrying and worshipping.
That’s where we can find him still, rubbing shoulders with ordinary people as we go about the everydayness of our lives. We can find Christ in:
preparing a meal for our family
pausing to watch a sunset
the helpful salesperson at a department store
the courteous driver who lets you in ahead
the plumber who repairs your pipes
This week I took my car to my mechanics for maintenance, an oil change and tire rotation. Our family has been taking our cars to them for decades. I told one of them, John, how much I appreciate them for their knowledge, their skills and their honesty.
“We try to be fair,” he said.
In that simple statement holds an act of incarnation.
At Christmas, we bring a tree into our homes. A tree. An ordinary tree.
Then we put lights on it, perhaps a garland, and trim it with brightly colored balls and all sorts of lovely little decorations. We top it with a star or an angel.
We stand back and admire it. We transformed an ordinary tree into an extra-ordinary tree, a symbol of the incarnation.
Right here in our living room.
The manger of which we sing—“no crib for a bed”—is actually a feeding trough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.