Seeing Red: Tomato Harvest Yields Roasted Tomato Salsa

Roasted Tomato Salsa
- 3 large tomatoes, 4 medium or 1 pint of cherry tomatoes
- Jalapeño, cayenne or habanero pepper (fresh)
- 1/2 a red onion
- 2 – 3 cloves garlic
- 1 lime
- Cumin
- 3 tbsps fresh cilantro
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Lots of love
Method
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Add 2 tomatoes, onion, garlic, and hot pepper to an oven safe dish and drizzle with olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper.
Roast for 25 minutes.
While roasting, finely dice the remaining tomato and chop the cilantro (including the stems; they're delicious, too!). Add to a bowl along with a large pinch of cumin and the juice of the lime.
Remove the pan from the oven. Blend the ingredients until it reaches your desired consistency.
Add blended mixture to the bowl with the raw ingredients and stir.
Taste and adjust seasonings, then chill and enjoy!
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
