Tickets for this summer’s Shenandoah Valley Music Fest in Orkney Springs went on sale this week, and organizers are selling at 100% capacity.
Plans are based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s Friday announcement that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on May 28.
“We’ll be following whatever mask mandate is on the books at the time of the concerts,” Festival President Dennis Lynch said on Tuesday. For now, he is not planning on the need for social distancing.
This year’s lineup will feature:
• The Four Tops at 8 p.m. July 23;
• Classic Albums Live performing the music of Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" at 8 p.m. July 24;
• Kansas at 8 p.m. July 31;
• Phil Vassar at 8 p.m. Aug. 13;
• Black Violin at 7 p.m. Aug. 14;
• and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
Musical acts are still being confirmed for 8 p.m. July 30, 7 p.m. Sept. 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 5, but Lynch said he’s planning more announcements in the coming days.
“It’s gonna be great,” Lynch said of the festival. “We’re gonna be able to get together and hear some live music again.”
Though having teased the upcoming season for the past several weeks with email blasts and social media updates, the festival has nonetheless been hesitant to release ticket sales information while waiting on confirmation about how many attendees it could plan for with ever-changing restrictions during the pandemic.
“We’re kind of on the knife’s edge,” Lynch said in late April after announcing that ticket sales would open soon but still awaiting an announcement from Northam on the state’s plans to ease limits on public gatherings.
On May 6, Northam announced that as long as coronavirus cases kept trending down and vaccinations up, he would lift attendance restrictions as of June 15, except for any specific venue concerns. Then on Friday, following guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention saying that fully vaccinated people didn't need to wear masks anymore in most public places, Northam moved up that date to May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
This news is especially welcome after last year’s festival had to contend with so many restrictions during the pandemic.
“We did it, and we did it safely and with a whole bunch of COVID rules in place,” Lynch said.
“Last year, if we were in it purely for the finances, … we didn’t make ends meet,” he said. “But honestly what it turned into was more of a mental health thing.”
The experience, he said, was as cathartic for performers as attendees.
“Given the restraints, boy, just getting live musicians out there and a live audience, that was a win,” Lynch said.
“Gosh, I’d never seen anything like it: People saying, ‘Thank you, thank you. This is the first live music I’ve seen since March.’”
This year’s festival, he said, is “yet one more sign that things are a little closer to normal.”
Whatever guidelines are in place this summer as the pandemic progresses, Lynch expects the festival will make do however it needs to.
“We’re trying to get back to normal … and our lineup kind of reflects it,” Lynch said.
“We have something for everybody here and we hope the folks will come out and see it.”
The concert venue is at 221 Shrine Mont Circle in Orkney Springs, west of Mount Jackson.
For more information, visit musicfest.org or call 540-459-3396.
