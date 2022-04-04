The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa International, which was established 50 years ago to serve the entire Shenandoah Valley, presents at least one scholarship every year to a future educator. Most years, the chapter strives to give two scholarships.
Pre-pandemic, SV PDK worked with local Educators Rising groups in high schools (which are sponsored by PDK International) to conduct a Chalk Walk annually to raise funds for the scholarship. The fundraiser has not been held in person since 2019. Like last year, the Chalk Walk will be virtual this year. Members of the community as well as local businesses are invited to donate to the Chalk Walk in honor or in memory of an educator who influenced them. Local Educators Rising groups are invited to hold school fundraisers with the same goal.
This year’s scholarship will be presented on April 19, 2022, with the recipients and place to be announced. All donations to the scholarship will be listed on the program at the event, and SV PDK will send the person honored or the family of the person being remembered a notice about the donation.
To donate, contact Karen Whetzel, Shenandoah Valley PDK, at 540-740-8589 or kswhetzel@gmail.com for more information. Donations must be received by Friday, April 15, 2022, to be listed in the program.
