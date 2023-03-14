When Windows 11 rolled out in late 2021, I said that I would wait a while before installing it on my computers. A month or so after it came out and some of the beginning birthing pains ebbed, I did install it. However, not on my work computer since I use for almost everything. I put it on a small notebook that I use it for experimental things like testing applications, writing a few articles and trying security software. Before I installed it on my work computer, I tested it for quite a while to make sure all was well. As a matter of fact, that was only toward the end of 2022.
It does take some getting used to as it behaves and looks different from Windows 10.
In terms of performance, Windows 11 may offer some improvements over Windows 10, such as faster startup times and better battery life on laptops. My personal experience is that in Windows 10 my startup time ran about 50+- seconds, now about 25 seconds. Not earth shattering, but I do appreciate it. However, the extent of these improvements may depend on your specific hardware configuration and usage.
It offers several improvements and new features compared to Windows 10, including a redesigned Start menu and user interface, which will take some getting used to. However, once you use it and understand it, you will do fine with it. It has improved multitasking capabilities with Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, a new Microsoft Store, and better integration with other Microsoft products, like Teams for one.
One of my favorite updates that occurs in the current update, 2H22 (also known as Windows 11 version 22H2) is the File Explorer. The new view allows you to open more than one location in one File Explore window. So, say you wish to move something from your desktop to your documents folder. Open both file locations in explorer at the same time and drag the file from one folder to another. Much quicker when you learn how.
Another updated feature is a new and improved virtual desktop. It was available in Windows 10 but it is today much quicker and easier to access now. It allows users to create multiple desktops for better organization and multitasking. Many do not use this new feature but I have for quite a while and enjoy it.
Windows 11 offers better touch support if your computer is new enough to handle screen touch. For touch-enabled devices, it has larger touch targets and enhanced gestures.
Improved security features, such as greater malware protection, are part of Windows internal security. Additionally, it offers safer built-in biometric authentication and private booting.
Even though I thought Windows 10 was fantastic, I feel as though I am beginning to favor 11. Ultimately, your personal requirements and preferences will determine whether Windows 11 is superior to Windows 10.
Do not worry if you use Windows 10 as it still has full support of Microsoft. According to Microsoft’s latest statement, users of Windows 10 will still receive support through October 2025. Microsoft backing is no longer available for any Windows edition other than 10 or 11, so you need to upgrade as soon as possible if you are not running them on your computer.
Visit this article at, GrayHaired.Tech this week for an extra tip that may help you out.
