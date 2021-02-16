Put down the trimmers.
McGaheysville’s award-winning brewery, Cave Hill Farms Brewery, is hosting its first Best Beard in the Valley Contest this Friday.
No shame in your pandemic beard game. From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., beard growers are invited to compete for top three beards in the Valley.
This event is free and the brewery’s “feed lot” will be serving food until 9 p.m. Local southern rock musician Josh Davidson will also provide entertainment for the evening.
The brewery has plans to make the facial hair showcase an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.