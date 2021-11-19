Thirty-two different artist members are currently showing works in a variety of media at downtown Harrisonburg's Smith House Galleries.
The show, the sixth annual Arts Council of the Valley members show, opened Nov. 5 at Smith House and will continue through Dec. 10. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics and more.
Twelve of the 32 artists in the show are new members of the Arts Council. Membership is a paid annual opportunity for local artists with perks like being listed on the Arts Council website, discounts in local stores and inclusion in events like the members exhibition.
Artists in the show include Corrine Diop, associate director of the School of Art, Design and Art History at James Madison University, among many others.
For viewing hours and more information on ACV and artist membership, visit valleyarts.org.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.