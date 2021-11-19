The Screamin' Eagles Marching Band was resurrected just in time for the fall football season this year.
The band, which had its roots in the 1950s, was lost to time for many decades until its recent return.
The Bridgewater College special collections is displaying "Getting the Band Back Together: A Celebration of Marching Bands at Bridgewater College," now through Dec. 10 on the lower level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons at the college.
Featuring archival materials like photographs and even some artifacts, the display, created by special collections librarian Stephanie S. Gardner and intern Meghann L. Burgess, traces the history of the band and celebrates its revival.
"We are very excited about the energy and the music of the new marching band," Gardner said.
— Staff Report
