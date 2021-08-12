For Christine Legg — writer, missionary and administrative assistant at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren — the Shenandoah Valley reminds her of her childhood home near Minna, Nigeria, which is located in a valley.
Legg, who enjoys spending time in nature, said she got the idea for her book, "Soul Songs," when she walked by a socially distanced gathering in her neighborhood.
"It was grandparents visiting their grandchildren in a front yard. They couldn't hug them," Legg said. "Something you just take for granted was taken away from them, from everyone, and I just started crying. I was writing another book at the time, but I wanted to write something more hopeful and I started writing these poems."
The book, which was self-published in 2020, is a collection of over 50 poems Legg wrote during the pandemic, is intended to shine a light of hope to those who are struggling through joyous poems and accompanying photos taken by her husband, Michael Legg, of colorful flowers, serene mountain views, saturated sunsets and familiar locales, like the green Grace Street sign near downtown.
"Everyone was forced to sacrifice in one way or another,” Christine Legg said. “For some of us, the sacrifice was being away from people we love, but some people lost everything by having a death in the family. I think God wanted to give everyone compassion for those who lost the most through the pandemic.”
Legg, who lost her father when she was a child and dealt with abusive family members, said making it through her darkest moments inspired her to shine a light of hope to others.
“When I watched my father die, from that moment on, I was no longer a child,” Legg said. “I dealt with older brothers who were addicts, and I was suicidal in my 30s. I wasn’t afraid to end my own life. I had nothing to lose. The one thing that kept me going was the thought that I didn’t bring myself into the world and I didn’t feel that I had the right to take myself out of it. When you take away someone’s hope, that person’s life is over. God is the source of my hope.”
Legg, who dreamed of becoming a female reverend as a child, said she lives out that dream through her spiritual writings, and as the administrator of LifeHouse Ministries, an organization that supports children of incarcerated people in Harrisonburg. She and Michael Legg also serve as missionaries who have done multiple building projects in Nigeria and make fiber arts with textiles from Nigerian women.
“I’m proud of Christine,” Michael Legg said. “When she met me, I was wild and crazy, riding around on a motorcycle. She got me praying again and going back to church."
"Soul Songs" is available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.
