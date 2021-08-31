Climate Action Alliance of the Valley presents folk duo Friction Farm in concert Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Community Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg.
The concert will benefit Give Solar, a nonprofit working to raise $100,000 as a seed fund to install solar on 20 Central Valley Habitat for Humanity Homes in the next five years.
Masks are mandatory for the free and family-friendly event. Each dollar donated is being matched by an anonymous donor.
Before the concert, Jeff Heie, founder of Give Solar, will speak about the project and share volunteer opportunities.
— Staff Report
