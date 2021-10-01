The first film to play at the 2021 Hispanic Film Festival, the inaugural event at the newly reopened Court Square Theater, was screened with Spanish audio and English subtitles.
J.P. Gulla, the new managing director of the theater, said that even though he usually has a hard time watching movies with subtitles because of dyslexia, the hopeful message of “Te Llevo Conmigo,” or “I Carry You With Me,” a Mexican-American love story, got through to him.
“I really appreciated the fact that [the film] really talked about a lot of issues in Latin America, especially LGBT issues,” Gulla said. “The story is a gay love story between two individuals that travel from Mexico to the United States. It’s quite a beautiful story.”
The five-day Hispanic Film Festival returned Wednesday and runs through Sunday in its 17th edition after being canceled in 2020. It is the inaugural event to be held in the newly reopened and partially renovated Court Square Theater, returning for another year to advance the mission of connecting communities in Harrisonburg and telling Latino stories through multiple screenings of four different films.
The festival is presented by the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater and Karina Kline-Gabel, assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion in James Madison University’s College of Arts and Letters. Kline-Gabel has run the festival since its inception 18 years ago.
Kline-Gabel curates films based on modern issues from a variety of Spanish-speaking countries. The themes for the films this year relate to marginalized people across Latino cultures, and they span genres from romance to history to horror and documentary.
“This year, the films are [about] what marginalized people go through, especially indigenous communities and what gay people go through … in the Spanish-speaking world,” Kline-Gabel said.
Directed by Jayro Bustamante, “La Llorona” will screen on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Spanish with English subtitles.
“La LLorona,” from Guatemala, weaves horror and history to trace the reign of former Guatemalan military dictator José Efraín Ríos Montt, and the genocide of native Guatemalans that occurred under his leadership. The tale is told alongside the Latin American legend of La Llorona, or the weeping woman, in a film where the raw facts of history eventually overwhelm the legend in the movie’s title, according to a review by Manohla Dargis.
“Even as [La Llorona’s] history emerges, she remains an abstraction, a symbol of her people’s suffering, while the general’s wife and daughter, with their fears and their dawning comprehension, become more wholly human,” Dargis wrote in the New York Times. “[The history] haunts and finally overwhelms [the film] with terrors far more unspeakable than any impressively manufactured shock.”
Today, the festival will focus on the 2019 Peruvian film “Cancíon Sin Nombre,” or “Song Without a Name,” with showings at 4 and 7 p.m.
Sponsored by JMU Department of Foreign Languages, “Song Without a Name” is written and directed by Melina León and is based on the true story of the abduction of a newborn baby that eventually exposed a network of fake clinics and corruption, according to the film’s trailer. The film will be played with Spanish audio and English subtitles.
“Dolores,” which first screened Thursday at 7 p.m., will also be shown again on Sunday at 2 p.m. It is a film about American labor-rights activist Dolores Huerta, who fought alongside Cesar Chávez for agricultural workers’ rights in California during the ‘60s and ‘70s, according to the film’s trailer. Directed by Peter Bratt in the United States, the documentary is screened in English.
The mission of the film festival remains unchanged.
“I was on the Arts Council of the Valley in 2004. I wanted to bring all communities together to learn more about the rich culture of [the Spanish-speaking world,” Kline-Gabel said.
Connecting communities is a major goal of the Arts Council, which voted unanimously earlier this year to reopen Court Square Theater after it first closed in March 2020 and was shuttered indefinitely the following July.
“The missions of the Arts Council … is to cultivate and connect communities,” Arts Council President Jenny Burden said. “We have a very large [Spanish-speaking] population here, and we are trying to connect with them through the arts.”
Before the theater could reopen, a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system had to be installed, along with several other renovations. Gulla said the modern themes in “I Carry You With Me” are part of the spirit of the festival.
“For me, it was like, ‘Wow,’ I kind of just made a realization that here we are in 2021, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s still going on in this world that are outside the United States and the film showed a lot about that particular culture and what they believe in,” Gulla said.
The next event planned for Court Square Theater is a Valley Playhouse theatrical production of “Alice in Wonderland,” which will take place in mid-October.
For Kline-Gabel, the spirit surrounding the return of the festival might be summed up in the catchphrase that was coined by Huerta.
“Sí, se puede.”
Roughly translated, “yes, we can.”
