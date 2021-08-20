Along with stacks of flyers and business cards tucked into corners of local businesses, one brightly-colored booklet beckons cafegoers to try something unusual.
"Las Traumadas," the self-published booklet printed on copy paper or "zine," is part do-it-yourself manual, part handy guide to popular science and intuition on emotional intelligence.
“People don’t know how to be with each other. Taking the time to deal with your emotions isn’t valued by society,” said Maressa Cortes, who started, runs and contributes to the zine. “Emotional intelligence is a skill, and doing your emotional work is hard. That’s why it’s called work. You have to stick to it and keep going even if you don’t like it.”
The zine's creators and fans marked its three-year anniversary during a celebration at Pale Fire Brewing Co. earlier this month.
"Las Traumadas," Spanish for the traumatized women, introduces people to a different emotional intelligence topic issue by issue, like attachment styles, positive self-talk, seasonal depression and step-by-step instructions on feeling difficult emotions. A new issue is released every two months, along with a toolkit editions for topics like conflict resolution.
Creators say the zine is worth more than a passing glance because it teaches an important skill that isn't taught in most schools or workplaces.
“All we’re offering is just another perspective for people,” editor Emily Mangan said. “Emotional intelligence is just so important for all of us in our relationships, and having that strengthened just makes a better person.”
Each article alone takes four to six weeks to produce, going back and forth through several rounds of edits, and is put together with art and poetry.
Mangan, who studied English and secondary education at James Madison University, said the information is backed by science, and she checks the references in each article for accuracy. Mangan also said it's her priority to edit the content for readers of any age or gender.
Two hundred copies of "Las Traumadas" are printed for each issue and are distributed to local spots and mailed to readers scattered around the U.S., including Livvy Call, a reader who moved to Richmond during the COVID-19 pandemic and became a member of the zine’s mailing list.
“I lived in Harrisonburg for several years and I loved seeing their zine in coffee shops, and I’d always look out for their next edition coming out,” Call said. “I knew some of the [organizers] kind of through the grapevine of Harrisonburg where you’re. .. one degree away from everybody.”
Cortes, an assistant teacher at Woodland Montessori School, said she first got the idea to advocate for emotional development during high school, when she embarked on a personal project to study different problems in the world so she could figure out how she wanted to make an impact.
“In the corporate world there seem to be a lot of trainings that tie into emotional intelligence,” Cortes said. “I've worked in restaurants and emotional training could help solve so many of the problems that come up working in kitchens.”
Now, the 24-year-old said she’s working on turning "Las Traumadas" into a nonprofit she hopes one day will offer workshops or training on emotional intelligence for organizations.
“10 years from now, I hope to still be working with 'Las Traumadas,'” Cortes said.
