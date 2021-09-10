Massanutten Regional Library joined the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for September's Library Card Sign Up Month, a campaign urging more children and adults to sign up for library cards.
MRL reminds everyone that a library card provides access not only to physical books, movies and CDs but also to free language learning tools, ebooks, test prep and job resources.
Additionally, MRL offers story time for children and outreach programs for all ages at its branches in Bridgewater, Broadway, Elkton, Grottoes, Harrisonburg, Luray and the Town of Shenandoah.
At all seven branches of MRL, free computer use and trained librarians are available to assist with research needs and information.
Library cards are free to residents of Rockingham County and expand to people who work and own property in the county by going to any MRL branch and providing photo ID and proof of residence or eligibility. A guardian must accompany those under 18 to apply for a library card.
Read full eligibility details at mrlib.org/about-us/frequently-asked-questions.
