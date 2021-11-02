The unique shape and wooden construction of the former Gentry Photography building on South Main Street in Harrisonburg is reminiscent of a beehive.
Erma Showalter, president of Bargain Hive, had a name and theme all picked out and had been searching for a good location for the discount and gift store. When the Gentry building became available, Showalter said she knew it’d be the perfect fit for the business.
“I kind of wanted to be on this end of town, because there’s Sharp Shopper, there’s Ollie’s, there’s Goodwill. It’s people who kind of come for that kind of thing,” Showalter said. “It took us a while to find a building that would accommodate the pallets that we get in and make it all flow. A lot of people said they just knew we named it [Bargain Hive] because of the building, but it just all fell into place. [We’d already] had our name picked out. We just felt a lot of affirmation.”
Bargain Hive is a family-owned and operated store that sells discounted overstock retail items from stores like Target and Walmart along with quality toys and area rugs purchased directly from distributors, and local and handcrafted gift items. The Showalters and Shanks spent three months renovating the building before opening Sept. 15. They will host a grand opening celebration this weekend to invite more customers to their store.
The rear of the building, which features a higher ceiling, was transformed from a circuitous series of studio rooms into a large open space lined with shelves full of a variety of overstock goods and decorations for home, bath and kitchen, including bedding, towels, vases, lamps and kitchen gadgets. This part of the store also has furniture, area rugs, overstock tools, camping gear and grills.
“It’s kind of like Christmas because you go [to the warehouse area] and open up the boxes and you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Showalter said.
Bargain Hive also offers a large selection of Melissa & Doug and TOMY John Deere toys.
“We wanted to offer quality, name-brand toys,” said Kyra Shank, Bargain Hive vice president and Showalter’s daughter. “Very hands-on, encouraging imagination. We don’t know how many toys we’re going to get on our semi loads and so we always want to have toys in stock and a nice selection of them.”
The front part of the building beneath the A-frame is home to a selection of local and handmade goods, including honey, beeswax cosmetic items and candles. Local coffee, macrame and greeting cards line the shelves along with crazy socks, teas and other gifts from small artisans.
And with gold leaf bees studding the walls, a chandelier and a comfortable chair, the bargain shop’s new bathroom is fit for a queen. A queen bee, that is.
“We wanted to be set apart as far as known to have a clean store. ... We’re a discount store, but often when you think of discount store, it’s often jumbled piles of stuff. But we wanted to offer a T.J. Maxx, Ross experience where it’s like clean, organized. So that’s our goal,” Shank said. “Mom had the idea of a bee because it’s productive, it’s busy, a lot is happening. We just wanted to be a place that’s positive, encouraging, a lot of stuff happening.”
The family said they want to run their business in a Christian way, making it family-friendly and welcoming, with taglines stenciled on the walls like, “Bee Positive,” “Bee Respectful,” and “Bee Thankful.”
“I wanted to have a place where I could bring my children down the road,” Shank said. “I don’t have any right now, but hopefully one day, just a safe environment where they could come with me to work.”
The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature free food, samples and giveaways. An old-fashioned kettle vegetable soup lunch and refreshments will be provided, along with doughnut holes from Better-N-Grandma’s, coffee from Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Co. and honey samples from Gentle Bee Apiaries.
Showalter, lovingly called the Queen Bee, came up with the idea for a discount store after seeing the success of similar businesses run by family in other states.
Showalter, who’s worked in elder care and helped run a family farm, raised six kids in Mount Crawford before moving to Verona. She said she was in the business of raising kids before becoming president of Bargain Hive.
Showalter said it took the whole hive of her family, including son Jeff Showalter and daughter-in-law Bridgette Showalter, who does bookkeeping, and son-in-law Nick Showalter.
“We kind of all fall into our niche,” said Bridgette Showalter, Bargain Hive secretary. “I do mostly things that I can do from home because I have three kids, book work and making flyers and things like that. Our family has a lot of talent in it in different areas. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for [Erma Showalter] and her dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.