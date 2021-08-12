On Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., Songs for the Valley will host an outdoor concert with Brothers McClurg and Heidi Riddell near Lake Shenandoah at Horizon Christian Fellowship.
Guests of all ages are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to this alcohol-free and family friendly event. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
Registration is required to attend and donations will be taken upon arrival at the event.
Brothers McClurg hail from Buffalo, N.Y. and blend country, southern gospel and worship styles of music. Heidi Riddell is a local singer-songwriter.
Songs for the Valley is a nonprofit that promotes Christian music concerts in Rockingham County.
